SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lilly Bets More Than $2.6B For South Korea Biotech’s Bispecific Antibody Platform

November 17, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration

iStock, Natalya Kosarevich

The companies have yet to disclose how many programs they plan to collaborate on or what indications they will prioritize.

For the second time in as many weeks, Eli Lilly is taking out its checkbook to gain access to promising technology and beef up its pipeline.

Lilly is linking up with South Korea’s ABL Bio, paying $40 million upfront and promising up to roughly $2.56 billion in milestones, in a deal announced Friday. In return for the investment, the pharma will be able to leverage ABL’s Grabody platform to develop multiple bispecific antibodies.

The partners did not specify how many programs the agreement will cover or which targets or indications they plan to prioritize.

ABL’s Grabody platform enables the production of bispecific antibodies that can be designed to seek out target proteins with high specificity. The biotech has adapted this technology to a variety of therapeutic areas: Grabody-B for central nervous system diseases, and Grabody-T and Grabody-I for cancers, which target tumors through the CD137 and PDL1 pathways, respectively.

In April, GSK paid $50 million upfront and pledged up to $2.66 billion in milestones to partner with ABL and use Grabody-B to develop antibody-based therapies that are able to pass through the blood-brain barrier. Like Lilly, however, the British pharma did not disclose what specific diseases it will work on, with Christopher Austin, senior vice president of Research Technologies, saying only that the company will leverage Grabody-B for “neurodegenerative brain diseases,” particularly those associated with aging.

Alongside the licensing agreement, Lilly also made an equity investment in ABL, purchasing 175,079 shares for a total of KRW 22 billion ($15 million).

For Lilly, the ABL deal comes just days after it put $1.2 billion on the line to partner with Boston’s SangeneBio. The deal will allow the pharma to leverage Sangene’s proprietary LEAD technology, which can target RNAi therapies to muscle and fat tissues, as well as to the central nervous system.

In May, Lilly likewise bet $1.3 billion for South Korean biotech Rznomics, looking to leverage the latter’s RNA editing technology for hearing loss. This partnership will complement Lilly’s gene therapy AK-OTOF, which is in testing for a genetic form of hearing loss. In Phase I/II data released in January 2024, the candidate restored the hearing of an 11-year-old boy.

Other deals that Lilly inked this year include its $2.5 billion acquisition of Scorpion Therapeutics’ PI3K inhibitor STX-478 in January and the $1.3 billion takeover of Verve Therapeutics in June.

Collaboration Asia
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary delivers remarks after President Donald Trump made an announcement on drug pricing, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Signs of Frustration Build Between Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary
November 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
BMS Hits New Jersey With Even More Layoffs; 110 Affected
November 17, 2025
 · 
85 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Cardiovascular disease
BMS Jettisons Coronary Trial for J&J-Partnered Anticoagulant
November 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Bayer Layoffs Continued in Q3 but CEO Says Cuts Should Be ‘Incremental’ Moving Forward
November 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel