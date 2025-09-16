Conceivable Life Sciences Secures $50 Million Series A

Funding supports U.S. market launch of AURA, World’s first AI-powered automated IVF lab





NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conceivable Life Sciences today announced its $50 million Series A financing to accelerate the development and commercialization of the world's first AI-powered automated IVF laboratory. The funding will support the company's mission to make this Nobel Prize-winning therapy more accessible, scalable, and effective at delivering improved pregnancy results.

The Series A round was led by Advance Venture Partners (AVP) with participation from existing investors including ARTIS Ventures, Stride, and ACME. This round brings Conceivable's total funding to $70 million, including the company's $20 million seed round, which closed in December 2022.

Transforming IVF Through AI and Automation

For decades, IVF labs have depended on manual, artisanal processes that introduce tremendous variability and lead to inconsistent outcomes for infertile patients undergoing IVF treatment. At its core, IVF involves delicate single-cell surgery where sperm and egg are combined to create an embryo—yet this critical work is largely performed with human hands and eyes. Conceivable is revolutionizing IVF through its proprietary automated IVF lab platform: AURA. This brings robotic precision and AI algorithmic exactitude to remove variability and standardize the more than 200 intricate steps with the aim to deliver consistently successful IVF outcomes.

"This funding validates our vision of transforming IVF through AI-powered robotic automation," said Alan Murray, co-founder and CEO of Conceivable. "Our platform addresses the core challenges facing fertility clinics today —unpredictable success rates, capacity constraints, and accessibility barriers. This investment allows us to accelerate our bringing this groundbreaking technology to market."

Conceivable is in active clinical operations and currently conducting a 100-patient pilot study. “Ongoing pregnancy results from the current trial are quite positive and we have 18 healthy babies from an earlier study on prototype instruments,” said Dr. Alejandro Chavez-Badiola, reproductive endocrinologist, co-founder, and Chief Medical Officer of Conceivable. “Early indications from clinical KPIs are very promising and demonstrate that robotic precision and AI-driven protocols will outperform traditional manual approaches. We are committed to delivering consistent outcomes that fertility patients deserve."

Strategic Use of Capital

The Series A funding will support Conceivable Life Sciences’s U.S. debut next year, expanding its partnerships with fertility networks in 2026—marking the U.S. commercial launch of the world’s first automated IVF lab.

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

The global fertility market faces significant challenges including rising demand (experts estimate unmet demand for IVF to be 10 times current numbers), limited clinic capacity, and cost barriers that affect accessibility. Conceivable tackles key challenges in the lab by boosting efficiency and bringing consistency to workflows, while improving success rates and reducing costs for patients.

“The fertility industry stands at a critical inflection point where breakthrough innovation will fundamentally expand access to care,” said Alex Christ, General Partner at Advance Venture Partners. “We saw a fragmented landscape of companies building low impact, point solutions for individual IVF processes, but only Conceivable tackling the full end-to-end approach to IVF that truly pushes the industry forward. By integrating these complex steps in one system, they’ve revolutionized the IVF lab with technology, engineering, and biology at the core. Conceivable’s technology will enable the entire sector to deliver fertility care that’s more consistent, scalable, and – most importantly – within reach for the families who need it most.”

About Conceivable Life Sciences

Conceivable Life Sciences developed the world's first AI-powered automated IVF laboratory to make fertility treatment more accessible, efficient, and successful. Through proprietary automation technology, AI, robotics, and advanced optics, the company is standardizing microscopic IVF procedures to enhance the precision and consistency required to transform a Nobel Prize-winning therapy from concierge medicine for the rich to a population health solution for anyone who needs it.

About Advance Venture Partners

Advance Venture Partners (“AVP”) is an evergreen venture capital firm designed to make concentrated, long-duration investments in disruptive technology and technology-enabled companies. The firm has been built in partnership with Advance, a multi-generational, family-owned holding company that owns and operates a portfolio of enduring media and technology companies. AVP’s fund structure and investment philosophy enable the firm to provide patient and flexible capital to build enduring partnerships with founders. For more information, please visit www.avp.vc

