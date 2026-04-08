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Press Releases

Collegium to Participate in Upcoming April 2026 Investor Conferences

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET
Virtual

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Thursday, April 16, 2026
Boston, MA

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com


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