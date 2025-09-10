Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Honored at Utah Business 2025 Innovation Awards Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that Co-Dx™ was an honoree at the Utah Business 2025 Innovation Awards Summit for the Co-Dx PCR platform*, in the Healthcare and Life Sciences category.

Utah Business, a publication highlighting the ideas, innovations and people behind Utah's business success stories, honors innovative Utah companies and individuals who alleviate complex problems with elegant solutions. Honorees across a spectrum of markets and industries are evaluated by a judging committee of Utah professionals and business leaders.

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO, accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

"We are honored that the innovation and future impact of the Co-Dx PCR platform has been recognized by this panel of experts, and would like to thank Utah Business for their efforts in organizing the event," said Mr. Egan. "We look forward to commercialization of the platform next year and to help close the access gap to high-quality PCR diagnostics for patients around the world."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

