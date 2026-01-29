CMUH-Ever Supreme Team Develops World-First Brain-Targeting Exosome Delivering Curcumin Across the Blood-Brain Barrier for Parkinson’s Disease

TAICHUNG, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH), under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Cho Der-Yang, announced a major breakthrough in exosome-based drug delivery, achieved in collaboration with Ever Supreme Bio Technology and Shine-On Biomedical. Building on their prior success in developing HLA-G–targeted exosomes for solid tumors, the research team has now extended this advanced platform into the highly challenging domain of the central nervous system (CNS).

The result is a world-first, actively navigated brain-targeting exosome platform—αDAT-EV—capable of transporting therapeutic agents across the blood–brain barrier (BBB) and precisely directing them to impacted neural regions implicated in Parkinson's disease (PD). This landmark research has been published in the leading international publication Journal of Nanobiotechnology.

αDAT-EV: The World's First Actively Navigated Brain-Targeting Exosome Drug Delivery Platform

Dr. Cho noted that as global populations age, the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease continues to rise sharply. Yet for decades, neurological therapeutics have faced a formidable obstacle: nearly 98% of drugs fail to effectively cross the blood–brain barrier, severely limiting treatment efficacy and slowing progress in neurological medicine.

To overcome this bottleneck, CMUH researchers, together with Shine Out Bio Technology, employed genetic engineering techniques to modify antibody fragments on the surface of exosomes that recognize the dopamine transporter (DAT). This innovation enables αDAT-EVs to actively identify and target dopaminergic neurons—effectively equipping therapeutic agents with a GPS-like navigation system that directs them to diseased brain regions while improving the bioavailability of small-molecule drugs.

A Nano-Scale "Medicinal Guide": Reimagining Curcumin with Modern Biotechnology

Academician Dr. Lin Jaung-Geng of Academia Sinica explained that curcumin, long revered in traditional medicine as a "food-medicine homolog," is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Modern research has confirmed its ability to repair neuronal damage at the source and clear pathological protein aggregates. Despite its promise, the benefits of curcumin have historically been "visible but unattainable": poor water solubility, rapid metabolism, and inability to cross the blood–brain barrier have resulted in negligible brain concentrations in clinical settings.

Through the αDAT-EV brain-targeting platform, curcumin can now be actively guided into the brain, functioning as a modern nano-scale medicinal guide. This breakthrough exemplifies the integration of traditional medical wisdom with cutting-edge biotechnology, and stands as a compelling model for the scientific modernization of traditional medicine.

Multi-Pathway Cellular Repair Demonstrates Strong Translational Potential

According to Mr. Lee Ming-Juan, Vice General Manager of Shine Out Bio Technology, preclinical studies using αDAT-EVs loaded with curcumin have demonstrated promising therapeutic effects in both cellular and animal models, highlighting the platform's potential as a next-generation nano drug carrier:

1. Precision Targeting

The platform significantly enhances drug penetration across the BBB and enriches therapeutic agents in key Parkinson's disease-related regions, including the substantia nigra and ventral tegmental area.

2. Activation of Repair Mechanisms

αDAT-EVs trigger cellular autophagy-lysosomal pathways and mitochondrial repair mechanisms, effectively clearing pathological α-synuclein aggregates and alleviating disease symptoms.

3. Immune Modulation

The treatment promotes a shift in brain microglia from a pro-inflammatory to a reparative phenotype, indicating reduced neuroinflammation.

4. Improved Motor Function

Parkinson's disease animal models exhibited marked recovery in motor coordination, underscoring the platform's strong clinical translation potential.

A Versatile Exosome Platform Expanding the CNS Therapeutic Frontier

The αDAT-EV brain-targeting exosome platform is highly scalable and expandable. While initially developed to deliver cytotoxic payloads against cancer cells, it now demonstrates the ability to transport therapeutic agents for neuronal repair.

This innovation offers a transformative solution for neurodegenerative diseases long constrained by the blood–brain barrier. Looking ahead, the platform may be adapted to deliver small-molecule drugs, nucleic acid therapies (mRNA), or protein-based therapeutics, with potential applications in Alzheimer's disease, stroke, and other CNS disorders, significantly advancing the fields of neurology and precision medicine.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Ever Supreme Bio Technology announced the acquisition of 100% equity in Shine Out Bio Technology through a share-exchange transaction, resulting in Shine Out becoming a wholly owned subsidiary. The effective date of the share swap is January 13, 2026. General Manager Mr. Huang Wen-Liang stated that the acquisition creates strong synergies between the two companies' technology platforms and therapeutic focus areas, accelerating the advancement of cell-based therapies into an internationally competitive pharmaceutical industry regulated under Taiwan's Regenerative Medicine Act and the Regenerative Medicine Products Act.

Under Taiwan's Regenerative Medicine Dual-Act framework, beginning January 1, 2026, regenerative products targeting life-threatening or severely disabling diseases may apply for a conditional five-year marketing authorization upon completion of Phase II clinical trials demonstrating safety and preliminary efficacy. This pathway significantly accelerates commercialization and promises improved therapeutic options for aging societies worldwide.

Note 1: Shine Out Biotechnology is dedicated to developing next-generation exosome drug delivery platforms. Leveraging proprietary genetic engineering and manufacturing technologies, the company addresses longstanding challenges in exosome yield and targeting specificity. With "precision delivery and regenerative repair" at its core, Shine-On aims to become a global leader in exosome-based therapeutics.

Note 2: Journal of Nanobiotechnology.

