Cliniphai Appoints Former Medidata Quality Head as Chief Compliance Officer to Strengthen Standards For AI-Powered Clinical Translation and Localization Tool

Great Falls, Montana and Kyiv, Ukraine (May 14, 2025) – Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, today announced the appointment of Donna Wallace, MBA as Chief Compliance Officer. Wallace, who joined in April, will oversee Cliniphai’s global compliance programs and quality management systems, playing a critical role in ensuring that the company's AI-powered solutions meet the highest standards for safety, effectiveness, and regulatory adherence.

With deep experience as a former quality and compliance leader for Medidata, Egnyte, and Organon, Wallace will lead the continued development of corporate standards and operational practices that reinforce Cliniphai’s commitment to ethical innovation and excellence.

“I am proud to step into the c-suite to provide leadership in promoting a culture of compliance and ethical conduct, while properly managing regulatory risks across our global operations,” said Wallace. “For years, I have been passionate about innovation and leveraging technology to advance patient outcomes, and I look forward to helping Cliniphai deliver solutions that are both transformational and also fully aligned with the high standards of quality and safety that our industry demands.”

Poised for AI growth

Wallace’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Cliniphai, following the recent launch of Athena, its AI-powered clinical translation and localization workbench. Designed specifically for the life sciences industry, Athena streamlines complex translation processes with adaptive AI-driven support and human-in-the-loop control, addressing a major source of delays in clinical trial startups.

“AI is reshaping many workflows across our industry, and the right compliance is a critical foundation for everything we do at Cliniphai,” said Vladimir Mats, PhD, CEO, Cliniphai. “As we bring new AI-powered solutions to the market, Donna’s leadership will ensure that we continue to meet and exceed the trust that our clients place in us and help us continue to deliver innovation without compromise.”

Wallace emphasized the increasing role AI will play in the future of life sciences, noting the potential for AI to improve clinical research, enhance patient care, and reduce operational costs. She expects AI adoption across the industry to continue accelerating, particularly in streamlining the drug development process.

About Cliniphai

Cliniphai is an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences. The company’s flagship platform, Athena, is an AI-powered clinical translation and localization workbench focused on delivering secure, compliant, and high-quality solutions for life sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceutical organizations. Founded by industry veterans in clinical trial execution, technology development, and regulatory compliance, Cliniphai is redefining how organizations approach AI in life sciences without compromising accuracy, security, or compliance. For more information, visit www.cliniphai.com.

