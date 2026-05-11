City of Hope Researchers to Share New Immunotherapy and Precision Medicine Insights Across Cancer Types at ASCO 2026

City of Hope physician-scientists will present 49 abstracts

Featured studies explore next‑generation immunotherapies, biomarkers predicting treatment response and new therapeutic combinations

City of Hope faculty will shape key scientific conversations through plenary and educational leadership roles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers from City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, will present 49 abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including new findings on immunotherapy, precision medicine and emerging treatment strategies across blood cancers and solid tumors. These experts will partner with the global oncology community congregating in Chicago May 29-June 2 with the goal of shaping the future of cancer care.

“Year after year, City of Hope researchers bring forward research that moves cancer care closer to where it needs to be — more precise, more effective and more personal for patients,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope chief physician executive. “Our strong presence at ASCO 2026 reflects the depth and breadth of City of Hope’s scientific leadership and our commitment to translating discovery into real progress for people facing cancer.”

City of Hope’s robust presence at ASCO 2026 includes the below data. To see the cancer center’s complete list of abstracts, visit cityofhope.org/asco-2026.

Oral Abstract 7007: Mosunetuzumab plus polatuzumab vedotin (Mosun-Pola) versus rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL): Updated efficacy and safety from the phase 3 SUNMO study including in second-line (2L) versus third-line plus (3L+) patient subgroups

Track: Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Time: May 30 at 5:12 p.m. CDT

Presenting and Last Author: Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D.

Rapid Oral Abstract 5014: A phase 1, first-in-human (FIH) study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of ABBV-969 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Track: Genitourinary Cancer - Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Time: May 31 at 4:42 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Tanya Dorff, M.D., F.A.S.C.O.

Rapid Oral Abstract 4519: Microbial dysbiosis as predictor of benefit from CBM588 as an adjunct to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB)–based first line therapies in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC)

Track: Genitourinary Cancer - Kidney and Bladder

Time: June 1 at 9 a.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Rahul Winayak, M.D., postdoctoral fellow

Rapid Oral Abstract 4012: Randomized phase II trial of olaparib and pembrolizumab vs olaparib alone as maintenance therapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 (gBRCA1/2) mutations: SWOG S2001

Track: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Time: June 1 at 1:45 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Vincent Chung, M.D.

Rapid Oral Abstract 4015: Tegavivint, a downstream Wnt/β-catenin inhibitor: Dose-finding results from a phase 1/2 trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC)

Track: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Time: June 1 at 2:15 p.m. CDT

Last Author: Daneng Li, M.D.

City of Hope Experts to Contribute Scientific Perspective Across Plenary, Oral and Education Sessions

Discussion of LBA3: Event-free survival with adjuvant selpercatinib in stage-IB-IIIA RET fusion-positive NSCLC: Primary results of the phase 3 LIBERTTO-432 trial

Track: Special Sessions (Plenary)

Time: May 31 at 2:25 p.m. CDT

Discussant and Panelist: Christine Lovly, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.S.C.O.

Case-Based Panel: One Patient, Many Pathways: Management Options in ALK-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer From Early Stage to Advanced Disease

Track: Lung Cancer

Time: May 30 at 3 p.m. CDT

Chair and Moderator: Kristin Higgins, M.D.

Discussion of Abstracts 7503, 7504, 7505: Raising the Bar in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Depth, Duration, and Risk

Track: Hematologic Malignancies - Plasma Cell Dyscrasia

Time: May 29 at 4:21 p.m. CDT

Discussant and Moderator: Amrita Krishnan, M.D.

Discussion of Abstracts 7006, 7007, 7008: Tailoring Immunotherapy for Relapsed Lymphoma

Track: Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Time: May 30 at 5:36 p.m. CDT

Discussant and Panelist: Tycel Phillips, M.D., F.A.S.C.O.

Highlights of the Year II: Highlights in Prostate Cancer: Moving Towards Personalized Treatment Across the Spectrum of Prostate Cancer

Track: Special Sessions

Time: June 1 at 9 a.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Tanya Dorff, M.D., F.A.S.C.O.

Education Session: Frontline Treatment Strategies in Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma

Track: Genitourinary Cancer- Kidney and Bladder

Time: June 1 at 5:15 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Charles Nguyen, M.D.

City of Hope Leaders Honored with Top ASCO Distinctions

John Carpten, Ph.D., City of Hope chief scientific officer, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Allen Lichter Visionary Leader Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The award honors ASCO members whose visionary leadership has significantly advanced cancer care and inspired progress across the oncology community. A nationally recognized expert in cancer genomics, precision medicine and health disparities research, Dr. Carpten provides strategic leadership for City of Hope’s research enterprise and in 2022 became the first African American chair of the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Advisory Board.

Since ASCO 2025, three City of Hope faculty have been named Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO), an honor recognizing extraordinary, sustained leadership and meaningful contributions to the oncology community. The distinction highlights their leadership in cancer care, research and education and City of Hope’s continued impact on oncology practice and patient outcomes worldwide.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Samiha Khanna

626-267-1038

skhanna@coh.org