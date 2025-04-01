Circle Pharma to Present at the Upcoming April 2025 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BreastCancer--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell-permeable macrocycle therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Earp, JD, Ph.D., will present at the following investor conferences:





24 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 9, 2025

11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET



April 9, 2025 11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

April 9, 2025

1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. ET

About Circle Pharma

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Its lead program, CID-078, a Cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

