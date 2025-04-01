SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Circle Pharma to Present at the Upcoming April 2025 Investor Conferences

April 1, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BreastCancer--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell-permeable macrocycle therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Earp, JD, Ph.D., will present at the following investor conferences:


  • 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
    April 9, 2025
    11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
    April 9, 2025
    1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. ET

About Circle Pharma

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Its lead program, CID-078, a Cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Roslyn Patterson
Phone: 650.825.4099
Email: roslyn.patterson@circlepharma.com

