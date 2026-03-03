Chicago Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Research and Patient Care Services at Susan G. Komen® 2026 Race for the Cure

Annual Event to Fuel Research Advancements and Strengthen the Chicago Community with Vital Support

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will convene breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and supporters at the Chicago Race for the Cure on Saturday, May 16. This impactful event unites our community and raises money for the mission of Komen.

Komen aims to raise over $500,000 at the Chicago Race for the Cure, generating critical funds that allow Komen to continue its investment in lifesaving work across the country, including promising research that will allow people to live longer lives with better outcomes. This event also funds Komen’s Patient Care Center, a trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, support and resources, as well as the work of Komen’s Center for Public Policy to drive state and federal policies that invest in critical programs and ensure streamlined access to affordable, high-quality breast health care.

What: 2026 Komen Chicago Race for the Cure When: Saturday, May 16, 2026 Where: Montrose Harbor - 601 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613 Registration: www.komen.org/chicagorace

WHY IT MATTERS: Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and 1 in 1,000 men in their lifetime. In 2026 alone, an estimated 321,910 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,140 women will die from the disease. Approximately 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 530 will die from it. However, some experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

In Illinois, approximately over 12,300 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and over 1,350 will die from the disease this year. Susan G. Komen provides direct support to Illinoisans through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen provided assistance to over 1,200 patients, including over $237,000 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

“The work Komen does for people with breast cancer, survivors and those with increased risk of breast cancer is not possible without the Chicago Race for the Cure and the critical funding we raise from our generous supporters,” said Jaclyn Groves, executive director Chicago at Susan G. Komen. “We look forward to bringing together the Chicago community this spring and uniting around our goal of creating a world where we do not lose another life to this disease.”

This year’s Komen Chicago Race for the Cure is made possible by the following sponsors: Mi Costeñita, Rivers Casino, Illinois Ford Dealers, Illinois Department of Health, City of Hope, Somavac, Yoga Design Lab, and F.H. Paschen.

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor, Natera is the national premier sponsor and Guardant Health, Novartis, and Lilly are national series sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure events.

Be a part of the movement at the 2026 Komen Race for the Cure This Spring! Stand with your community to make a real impact in the fight against breast cancer. Every step, every dollar, and every voice matters. Join us to raise critical funds, support breast cancer patients, and drive research that will change the future. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Cristobal Martinez

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2135

cmartinez@komen.org