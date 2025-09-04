Charles River Enhances Cell Therapy Flex Platform through Collaboration with Akadeum Life Sciences

Partnership aimed at improving cell separation and increasing cell viability

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Akadeum Life Sciences, a leader in advanced cell separation technologies, announced today the integration of Akadeum’s GMP-grade Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit into Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Program.

Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Platform originated as an off-the-shelf solution for Cell Therapy Process Development, providing ready-to-use platforms and protocols validated for autologous CAR-T and TCR-T cell therapies to minimize risk, lower costs, and accelerate development timelines. Automated platforms with closed systems include protocols from cell selection and expansion to electroporation and viral vector methods, wash/concentration, and fill and finish.

“Akadeum’s Microbubble technology provides an innovative solution for cell separation, utilizing gravity to isolate T cells. This method is scalable and GMP, ensuring efficiency and quicker delivery to patients,” said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River.

Akadeum’s Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit-GMP presents a significant advancement in cell separation with its patented Microbubble technology. Leveraging buoyancy, microbubbles effectively float unwanted cells to the surface, enhancing cell viability. The kit can be used without the need for capital investment in new equipment or extra laboratory space. Procedures can be performed directly in the apheresis bag provided within the kit, making the process simple and easy to use.

“Cell therapy is transforming medicine, but the economics of manufacturing remain a major barrier. Our work with Charles River and the Flex platform allows us to tackle these challenges head-on, delivering healthier cells, faster processing times, and scalable separations that reduce complexity,” said Brandon McNaughton, CEO of Akadeum.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Solutions

Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Platform continues to evolve. Earlier this year, Charles River announced the integration of Akron Bio’s Closed System Solutions (CSS)™ line of liquid cytokines, produced under current good manufacturing practices (CGMP), into the platform. This addition further streamlines operations, reduces risk, and enhances process robustness. Additionally, Charles River now incorporates an extra cell separation capability to boost cell viability for future drug products.

Charles River and Akadeum Life Sciences recently hosted a webinar on the evolution of Charles River’s cell therapy workflow, now including Akadeum’s Microbubble technology in CAR-T therapies to boost efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes while using existing resources. View the recording here: https://bit.ly/4n8Slxt

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences is dedicated to advancing cell separation technology through its unique buoyant microbubble platform, enabling researchers and manufacturers to achieve higher yields, better purity, and improved process simplicity across a range of life science applications. Our mission is to create separation technologies to advance human health. We envision a world where innovative separations empower researchers and clinicians to unlock breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics, and basic research. For more information, visit www.akadeum.com.

Charles River Investor Contact:

Todd Spencer

Corporate Vice President,

Investor Relations

781.222.6455

todd.spencer@crl.com



Charles River Media Contact:

Amy Cianciaruso

Corporate Vice President,

Chief Communications Officer

781.222.6168

amy.cianciaruso@crl.com



Akadeum Life Sciences Contact:

Brandon McNaughton, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

info@akadeum.com