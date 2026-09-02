CG Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations at the Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conferences in New York City this month. The details of the upcoming events are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:00am ET

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 4:50pm ET

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com

