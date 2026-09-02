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CG Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations at the Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conferences in New York City this month. The details of the upcoming events are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:00am ET

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Time: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 4:50pm ET

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations
Megan Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
megan.knight@cgoncology.com


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