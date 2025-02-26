SUBSCRIBE
CG Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:10 am ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from its innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life.

Contacts

Media
Sarah Connors
VP, Communications and Patient Advocacy
(508) 654-2277
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations
Chau Cheng
VP, Investor Relations
(949) 342-8939
chau.cheng@cgoncology.com

