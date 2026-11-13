Centinel Spine® Receives MDR Certification for prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System

The pro disc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement (TDR) system has received certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), meeting rigorous European standards for quality, safety, and performance.









Lumbar Total Disc Replacement (TDR) system has received certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), meeting rigorous European standards for quality, safety, and performance. Backed by more than 35 years of clinical experience with pro disc technology, pro disc L offers a proven motion-preserving treatment option for appropriately selected patients with degenerative disc disease.









technology, pro offers a proven motion-preserving treatment option for appropriately selected patients with degenerative disc disease. The prodisc L certification follows the September 2025 MDR certification of the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C Nova Cervical Total Disc Replacement Systems, marking another important regulatory milestone for Centinel Spine and its global TDR portfolio.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused exclusively on total disc replacement (TDR) and advancing motion-preserving solutions for the cervical and lumbar spine, today announced that its prodisc L Lumbar TDR system has received certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

This achievement demonstrates compliance with rigorous European regulatory standards for medical device quality, safety, and performance—supporting the continued availability of prodisc L throughout the European market.

Speaking about the importance of continued access to motion-preserving TDR technologies, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Caroline Hirsch of the CCV Montpellier in Castelnau-le-Lez, France stated, "Patients are no longer satisfied with fusion when other options may be available. They are increasingly well informed and rightfully seek motion-preserving alternatives. Thanks to Centinel Spine's relentless work, we are able to provide this type of care to patients in France and across Europe. In my opinion, as a spine surgeon, both lumbar and cervical total disc replacement have become an established and essential part of spinal care."

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray added, "Achieving MDR certification for prodisc L is an important milestone that reflects our longstanding commitment to globally delivering clinically-proven technologies. This accomplishment builds on the legacy of prodisc and our dedication to advancing total disc replacement solutions for patients worldwide."

The prodisc L certification follows the Company's September 2025 announcement of MDR certification for its prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C Nova cervical total disc replacement systems. Together, these certifications support Centinel Spine's continued cervical and lumbar TDR leadership in the European markets.

The prodisc L Lumbar TDR system has been in clinical use internationally since 1990 and is designed to preserve motion at the treated spinal level while providing an alternative to fusion for appropriately selected patients with degenerative disc disease. The device incorporates prodisc CORE technology, featuring a fixed core design intended to provide controlled motion and is the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of every prodisc device after over 35 years and 300,000 implantations worldwide.

With decades of clinical use and extensive long-term published evidence, prodisc L reflects Centinel Spine's longstanding history of delivering clinically proven total disc replacement technologies to surgeons and patients worldwide.

About Centinel Spine, LLC



Centinel Spine®, LLC is a commercial-stage medical technology company with a singular mission to transform spine surgery by advancing motion-preserving solutions for the cervical and lumbar spine. The Company is exclusively focused on total disc replacement (TDR), which the Company believes represents a fundamentally different and increasingly important approach to spine surgery compared to traditional fusion techniques that permanently eliminate motion. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform is designed to improve the long-term quality of life for patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain while preserving the spine's natural movement. The Company believes that its depth of technology, exclusive focus, and long history of clinical success uniquely position it to lead the continued evolution of spine surgery toward motion-preserving solutions.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi



Chief Financial Officer



900 Airport Road, Suite 3B



West Chester, PA 19380



Phone: 484-887-8871



Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

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SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC