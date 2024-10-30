Celltrion presents post hoc analysis of LIBERTY studies of ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb) at the American College of Gastroenterology 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting

Pivotal LIBERTY studies ( LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC) previously demonstrated superior efficacy of subcutaneous (SC) infliximab over placebo for maintenance therapy in patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) [1], [2]

ZYMFENTRA ® is the first and only FDA-approved subcutaneous infliximab

Late-breaking post hoc analysis of the LIBERTY studies suggests no meaningful differences in efficacy and safety outcomes at week 54 and 102 weeks between monotherapy and combination therapy of SC infliximab with immunosuppressants[3]

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion USA today announced a late-breaking post hoc analysis of the pivotal LIBERTY studies (LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC) of ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb), during the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting. The data demonstrate that clinical outcomes for patients treated with ZYMFENTRA monotherapy were comparable to those for patients on combination therapy with immunosuppressants (IS), suggesting that monotherapy could be a potential treatment option for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).[3] One-year data for the LIBERTY studies were originally published in the journal Gastroenterology.[4]

ZYMFENTRA, the first and only FDA-approved subcutaneous infliximab, had previously shown superior efficacy over placebo for maintenance therapy in patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) in the randomized LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC studies.[1], [2] The new post hoc analysis explored the impact of baseline IS use by comparing outcomes between monotherapy and combination therapy.[3]

The analysis included 429 patients from the CD and UC cohorts across the LIBERTY studies (192 patients with CD [monotherapy, n=126; combination therapy, n=66] and 237 patients with UC [monotherapy, n=180; combination therapy, n=57]). In both studies, there were no meaningful differences in efficacy outcomes between monotherapy and combination therapy at Week 54 or Week 102, despite combination therapy generally showing higher mean trough levels of infliximab after Week 10. Additionally, the overall safety profile was comparable between monotherapy and combination therapy throughout the pooled maintenance and extension phase.[3]

“The new data strengthens the case for ZYMFENTRA monotherapy as a potential treatment option for patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis,” said Hetal Patel, PharmD MBA, Head of Medical Affairs at Celltrion USA. “At Celltrion, we are committed to offering therapies that help patients and healthcare providers make informed, personalized treatment decisions. These findings suggest that ZYMFENTRA could offer flexibility in treatment approaches, providing confidence in monotherapy as an alternative to combination therapy, while maintaining effective disease control.”

About Celltrion USA

Celltrion USA is Celltrion’s U.S. subsidiary established in 2018. Headquartered in New Jersey, Celltrion USA is committed to expanding access to innovative biologics to improve care for U.S. patients. Celltrion currently has five biosimilars approved by the U.S. FDA: INFLECTRA® (infliximab-dyyb), TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs), HERZUMA® (trastuzumab-pkrb), VEGZELMA® (bevacizumab-adcd) and YUFLYMA®(adalimumab-aaty) as well as a new biologic ZYMFENTRA®. Celltrion USA will continue to leverage Celltrion’s unique heritage in biotechnology, supply chain excellence and best-in-class sales capabilities to improve access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals for U.S. patients. For more information, please visit: www.celltrionusa.com.

About ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb)

ZYMFENTRA is a prescription medicine used as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) by adults for the maintenance treatment of: Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following treatment with an infliximab product given by intravenous infusion (IV) and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease following treatment with an infliximab product given by intravenous infusion (IV). ZYMFENTRA blocks the action of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), a protein that can be overproduced in response to certain diseases and cause the immune system to attack normal, healthy parts of the body.

ZYMFENTRA (infliximab-dyyb) was approved by the FDA through the Biologics License Application (BLA) under the 351 (a) pathway of the Public Health Service Act (a “stand-alone” BLA). ZYMFENTRA is a self-injected form of infliximab and thus will be under patent protection for its dosage form by 2037 and for its route of administration by 2040.

ZYMFENTRA

®

(infliximab-dyyb) U.S. Use and Important Safety Information

Moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously.

following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously. Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously.

It is not known if ZYMFENTRA is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age. What is the most important information I should know about ZYMFENTRA?

ZYMFENTRA is a prescription medicine indicated in adults for maintenance treatment of:

SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB. Patients frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent TB before and during treatment with ZYMFENTRA. Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to treatment with ZYMFENTRA.

Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.

Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.

The risks and benefits of treatment with ZYMFENTRA should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection. Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with ZYMFENTRA, including the possible development of TB in patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating therapy.

Risk of infection may be higher in patients greater than 65 years of age, patients with comorbid conditions and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressant therapy. In clinical trials, other serious infections observed in patients treated with infliximab included arthritis bacterial, pneumonia, and urinary tract infection.

MALIGNANCIES

Malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children, adolescents, and young adults treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products.

Approximately half of these cases were lymphomas, including Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The other cases represented a variety of malignancies, including rare malignancies that are usually associated with immunosuppression and malignancies that are not usually observed in children and adolescents. The malignancies occurred after a median of 30 months after the first dose of therapy. Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.

Post-marketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and most were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF blocker at or prior to diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with ZYMFENTRA, especially in these patient types.

In clinical trials of all TNF blockers, more cases of malignancies were observed compared with controls and the expected rate in the general population. In clinical trials of some TNF blockers, including infliximab products, more cases of other malignancies were observed compared with controls. As the potential role of TNF blocker therapy in the development of malignancies is not known, caution should be exercised when considering treatment of patients with a current or a past history of malignancy.

Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients treated with TNF blocker therapy, including infliximab products. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZYMFENTRA is contraindicated in patients with a previous severe hypersensitivity reaction to infliximab-dyyb, other infliximab products, any of the inactive ingredients of ZYMFENTRA or any murine proteins (severe hypersensitivity reactions have included anaphylaxis, hypotension, and serum sickness).

HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION

TNF blockers, including infliximab products, have been associated with reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers. Some cases were fatal. Patients should be tested for HBV infection before initiating ZYMFENTRA. For patients who test positive, consult a physician with expertise in the treatment of hepatitis B. Exercise caution when prescribing ZYMFENTRA for patients identified as carriers of HBV, and monitor closely for active HBV infection during and following termination of therapy with ZYMFENTRA. Discontinue ZYMFENTRA in patients who develop HBV reactivation and initiate antiviral therapy with appropriate supportive treatment. Exercise caution when considering resumption of ZYMFENTRA, and monitor patients closely.

HEPATOTOXICITY

Hepatobiliary disorders, including acute liver failure, jaundice abnormal hepatic function, hepatic steatosis, hepatitis, hepatotoxicity, hyperbilirubinemia, and non-alcoholic fatty liver, have been reported in patients receiving infliximab products post-marketing. Some cases were fatal or required liver transplant. Aminotransferase elevations were not noted prior to discovery of liver injury in many cases. Patients with symptoms or signs of liver dysfunction should be evaluated for evidence of liver injury. If jaundice and/or marked liver enzyme elevations (eg, ≥5 times the upper limit of normal) develop, ZYMFENTRA should be discontinued, and a thorough investigation of the abnormality should be undertaken.

CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE

Cases of worsening congestive heart failure (CHF) and new onset CHF have been reported with TNF blockers. Some cases had a fatal outcome. In several exploratory trials of other TNF blockers in the treatment of CHF, there were greater proportions of TNF-blocker-treated patients who had CHF exacerbations requiring hospitalization or increased mortality. ZYMFENTRA has not been studied in patients with a history of CHF and ZYMFENTRA should be used with caution in patients with CHF.

HEMATOLOGIC REACTION

Cases of leukopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and pancytopenia (some fatal) have been reported. The causal relationship to infliximab-product therapy remains unclear. Exercise caution in patients who have ongoing or a history of significant hematologic abnormalities. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms of blood dyscrasias or infection. Consider discontinuation of ZYMFENTRA in patients who develop significant hematologic abnormalities.

HYPERSENSITIVITY AND OTHER ADMINISTRATION REACTIONS

In post-marketing experience, serious systemic hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis, hypotension, and serum sickness) have been reported following administration of infliximab products. If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue ZYMFENTRA.

INJECTION SITE REACTIONS

In clinical studies, localized injection-site reactions were reported following administration of ZYMFENTRA. If a clinically significant injection-site reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue ZYMFENTRA.

NEUROLOGIC REACTIONS

Agents that inhibit TNF have been associated with central nervous system (CNS) manifestation of systemic vasculitis, seizure, and new onset or exacerbation of CNS demyelinating disorders, including multiple sclerosis and optic neuritis, and peripheral demyelinating disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Exercise caution when considering ZYMFENTRA in patients with these disorders and consider discontinuation if these disorders develop.

RISK OF INFECTION WITH CONCURRENT ADMINISTRATION OF OTHER BIOLOGICS PRODUCTS

Serious infections and neutropenia have been reported with concurrent use of ZYMFENTRA with other immunosuppressive biological products. The concurrent use of ZYMFENTRA with other immunosuppressive biological products used to treat UC and CD may increase the risk of infection and is not recommended.

RISK OF ADDITIVE IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE EFFECTS FROM PRIOR BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS

Consider the half-life and mode of action of prior biological products to avoid unintended additive immunosuppressive effects when initiating ZYMFENTRA.

AUTOIMMUNITY

Treatment with TNF blockers may result in the formation of autoantibodies and in the development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue ZYMFENTRA treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.

VACCINATIONS AND USE OF LIVE VACCINES/THERAPEUTIC INFECTIOUS AGENTS

Prior to initiating ZYMFENTRA, update vaccinations in accordance with current vaccination guidelines. Live vaccines or therapeutic infectious agents should not be given with ZYMFENTRA due to the possibility of clinical infections, including disseminated infections. At least a 6-month waiting period following birth is recommended before the administration of any live vaccine to infants exposedto ZYMFENTRA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical trials with ZYMFENTRA, the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥3% of ZYMFENTRA -treated patients included site reactions, COVID-19, anemia, arthralgia, infection site reaction, increased alanine aminotransferase and abdominal pain for UC, and COVID-19, headache, upper respiratory tract infection, injection site reaction, diarrhea, increased blood creatine phosphokinase, arthralgia, increased alanine aminotransferase, hypertension, urinary tract infection, neutropenia, dizziness and leukopenia for CD.

Please click for Full U.S. Prescribing Information.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

References

[1] Jean F. Colombel et al., Subcutaneous infliximab (CT-P13 SC) as maintenance therapy for Crohn’s disease: 2 years results of the LIBERTY-CD study. Poster (Su1762). Presented at DDW 2024. [2] Bruce E. Sands et al., Subcutaneous infliximab (CT-P13 SC) for ulcerative colitis: 2-year extension results of the LIBERTY-UC study. Poster (Su1779). Presented at DDW 2024. [3] Bruce E. Sands et al., Efficacy, Safety and Immunogenicity of Subcutaneous Infliximab (CT-P13 SC) Monotherapy versus Combination Therapy with Immunosuppressants – A Post hoc Analysis of LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC Studies. Oral Presentation (abstract no. 44). Presented at ACG 2024. [4] Efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of subcutaneous infliximab (CT-P13 SC) monotherapy versus combination therapy with immunosuppressants – post hoc analysis of LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC study, Gastroenterology, Volume 166, Issue 3, Supplement, 2024, pages S11-S12, https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2023.11.051.

For further information please contact:

Samantha Cranko

scranko@jpa.com

+1 917-453-0346

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celltrion-presents-post-hoc-analysis-of-liberty-studies-of-zymfentra--infliximab-dyyb-at-the-american-college-of-gastroenterology-2024-annual-scientific-meeting-302289998.html

SOURCE Celltrion USA