Novo’s High Dose Wegovy Scores FDA Priority Voucher Program’s 4th Nod

The FDA greenlit a higher dose of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide for weight loss Thursday, representing the fourth approval under its new Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program.

The new formulation, a 7.2 mg injectable dose of Novo’s blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy aptly dubbed Wegovy HD, was approved 54 days after the company filed a supplemental new drug application (sNDA), according to the FDA’s announcement. Notably, Novo filed for approval of the product on Nov. 26, 2025.

Novo plans to launch Wegovy HD in the U.S. in April, according to its announcement.

The FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program, revealed in June 2025, is intended to reduce review times from 10–12 months to 1–2 months for investigational products that align with certain national priorities, such as addressing a U.S. public health crisis or increasing affordability.

The approval of Wegovy HD “will provide adult patients with an additional therapeutic option offering the potential for greater weight loss,” the FDA said.

The FDA’s decision was supported by data indicating additional average weight reduction generated by Wegovy HD compared to previously approved doses, according to the announcement. In the Phase 3 STEP UP trial, patients treated with Wegovy HD saw average weight loss of 20.7% after 72 weeks compared to a 17.5% reduction with semaglutide 2.4 mg and 2.4% for the placebo cohort, “when patients adhered to treatment,” according to Novo’s filing announcement. Additionally, 33.2% of patients given the 7.2 mg dose saw weight loss of 25% or more after 72 weeks.

In the STEP UP type 2 diabetes trial, which assessed Wegovy HD in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes, the product elicited a mean weight loss of 14.1%.

As for safety, gastrointestinal adverse events and dysaesthesia—characterized by unusual touch-based sensations—were more common in those treated with the 7.2-mg dose. Conversely, 6.8% of participants taking Wegovy HD reported severe adverse effects, compared to 10.9% on semaglutide 2.4 mg, and 5.5% of placebo recipients.

Wegovy HD is the first GLP-1 treatment to receive approval under the CNPV program. Chief competitor Eli Lilly is also in possession of a priority voucher for its oral weight loss pill orforglipron, for which a decision is expected in early April.

The approval of Wegovy HD “underscore(s) its potential to address critical patient needs and national health priorities in the US,” Novo said Thursday. Neither Novo nor the FDA specified which national priority is met by Wegovy HD.

With the nod, Novo joins three other companies in the CNPV winner’s circle. Johnson & Johnson won approval earlier this month for its combination regimen of Tecvayli and Darzalex in multiple myeloma, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Hernexeos got the nod in late February for patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer carrying certain mutations, and USAntibiotics seized the program’s first approval in December 2025 for the antibiotic Augmentin XR. The sole CNPV rejection was handed to Disc Medicine for the rare disease drug bitopertin in February.

