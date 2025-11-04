Cellarity Announces Two Oral Presentations During the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation during the emerging targets session on CLY-124, a clinical stage, first-in-class DCN1 inhibitor designed for sickle cell disease

Second oral presentation during the novel therapeutics session illustrating Cellarity’s approach to selectively targeting JAK2V617F in patients with myelofibrosis

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellarity, a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing Cell State-Correcting therapies through integrated multi-omics and AI modeling, today announced acceptance of two oral presentations on its sickle cell disease (SCD) and myelofibrosis programs during the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

“Cellarity’s approach to discovering and developing transformational therapies applies an advanced transcriptomics and AI-powered platform to discover, characterize and target cellular pathways that contribute to disease. The data we’re presenting at ASH this year illustrate the profound potential for impact of this approach in sickle cell disease and myelofibrosis – two challenging diseases with high unmet medical need,” said Cameron Trenor, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cellarity. “We are excited to unveil differentiating data for our lead asset, CLY-124, which is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 trial, as well as emerging insights on novel, highly selective small molecules designed with disease modifying potential to reverse JAK2-aberrant cell behavior that drives myelofibrosis.”

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation: CLY-124, a first-in-class DCN1 inhibitor partially suppresses CUL3 neddylation and induces fetal hemoglobin is a new potential treatment for sickle cell disease (Pub 837)

Session 113: Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait, and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Translational Therapeutics - Emerging Targets in Sickle Cell Disease

Time and location: December 8, 3:15 PM - 3:30 PM, OCCC - W308

Oral Presentation: Identification of small molecules that selectively target JAK2V617F driven cytokine-independent megakaryopoiesis by leveraging single cell RNA sequencing maps of myelofibrosis patient samples and a deep learning framework (Pub 389)

Session 802: Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Novel therapeutics in hematologic malignancies?

Time and location: December 6, 5:00 – 5:15 PM, OCCC – W331

About Cellarity

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2019, Cellarity is pioneering a fundamentally new approach to drug discovery that corrects whole cell-state dysfunction to solve complex diseases. The Company’s proprietary drug discovery platform leverages advanced transcriptomics to comprehensively understand gene networks and applies the power of dynamic AI modeling to predict and design oral Cell State-Correcting therapeutics that can precisely regulate genetic switch mechanisms to restore proper cell function. The Company’s lead asset, CLY-124, is designed to treat sickle cell disease through a novel globin-switching mechanism and is under evaluation in a Phase 1 clinical study. Additional candidates designed by the platform are advancing for indications in hematology and immunology, and Cellarity has an active collaboration with Novo Nordisk targeting metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information visit www.cellarity.com.

