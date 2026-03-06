Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Real‑World Findings in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Host Vamorolone-Focused Symposium at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that the Company will showcase real‑world findings in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) through multiple poster presentations at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Orlando, Florida. Catalyst will also sponsor a vamorolone-focused MDA Industry Forum with Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

“The MDA meeting is a key opportunity to highlight the expanding real‑world evidence shaping care for the Duchenne community,” said Will Andrews, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Catalyst. “Through our poster presentations and our sponsored symposium on long‑term evidence generation, we’re contributing clinical insights that help clarify AGAMREE®’s profile and its role in patient care. Our commitment is to advance rigorous, meaningful research that moves the field forward for patients and their families.”

The poster presentations will focus on real-world analysis of vamorolone in patients living with DMD:

Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: Real-world analysis of concomitant cardiac medication use with the novel corticosteroid vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Authors: Linda Cripe, MD, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Steven Woods, PharmD, Catalyst, Katherine Habkouk, PharmD, AnovoRx Specialty Pharmacy, Regina Grebla, PhD, Northeast Epi, LLC

Session Name: Poster Session

Topic: Clinical Management

Poster Number: 74 S

Date of Presentation: Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET

Abstract Title: Association Between Glucocorticoid Treatment Duration and Health Care Resource Utilization in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: A Real-World Analysis.

Authors: Steven Woods, PharmD, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Bridget McGowan, MD, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Ashley Martin, PhD, BluePath Solutions, Alexa Gordon, MS, BluePath Solutions, Sana Mirza, MPH, BluePath Solutions, Paula Alvarez, MBA, MS, Rph, Critical Intelligence Consulting

Session Name: Poster Session

Topic: Other

Poster Number: 75 S

Date of Presentation: Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET

Abstract Title: Glucocorticoid Use and Delayed Respiratory Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients: A Real-World Analysis

Authors: Steven Woods, PharmD, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Bridget McGowan, MD, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Ashley Martin, PhD, BluePath Solutions, Alexa Gordon, MS, BluePath Solutions, Sana Mirza, MPH, BluePath Solutions, Paula Alvarez, MBA, MS, Rph, Critical Intelligence Consulting, Oscar Mayer, MD, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Session Name: Poster Session

Topic: Other

Poster Number: 76S

Date of Presentation: Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET

MDA Industry Forum will highlight the latest insights from clinical leaders advancing our understanding of DMD:

Symposium :

Title: MDA Industry Forum Sponsored by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Conjunction With Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Speakers:

Dr. Craig McDonald, MD, Chair, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation UC Davis Health, Sacramento, CA

Dr. Leanne Ward, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON

Date of Presentation: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:00 PM-1:30 PM ET

Location: Key Largo Room, The Hilton Orlando

