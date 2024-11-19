Castle Biosciences Earns a Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Castle also earns national recognition through three additional Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards — Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has been named a Houston Top Workplace for 2024 by the Houston Chronicle. This is the fourth consecutive year the Company has been ranked among the Houston metro area’s top workplaces. Castle also earned three Culture Excellence awards in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development.





“Achieving a Houston Top Workplace honor for the fourth straight year is truly remarkable,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “From the very beginning, we have prioritized a people-first culture, as our team members are the foundation of our success. This honor reflects their hard work and unwavering commitment to our mission of advancing patient care, which drives us forward each day.”

The Top Workplaces program surveys and celebrates people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Top Workplace designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling “respected & supported,” “enabled to grow” and “empowered to execute,” among others. Additionally, it measures 15 culture drivers that it believes to be indicative of successful organizations, such as alignment, execution and connection.

The addition of these recent accolades brings the Company’s total 2024 Top Workplaces awards to 12, all representing multi-year wins, which include two regional awards for Houston and Arizona and ten national awards: Top Workplaces USA (ranking 28th among 370 participating companies with 500-999 employees), Top Workplaces Industry – Healthcare (ranking fourth out of 95 firms with 500 or more employees) and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence in Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development.

The complete list of 2024 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here. Additional information regarding the Cultural Excellence Awards is available on the Top Workplaces website.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

