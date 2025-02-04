Cardio Diagnostics Expands the Reach of its AI-Driven Precision Cardiovascular Medicine Tests by Partnering with Seven New Provider Organizations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-driven Precision Cardiovascular Medicine company, today announced that the Company has partnered with seven new provider organizations. This expansion highlights the growing adoption of the Company’s cutting-edge blood tests, Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™, designed to transform the prevention, detection, and management of coronary heart disease.





The new provider organizations span various regions and medical specialties including:

Midwest

A forward-thinking concierge practice in Michigan, whose providers emphasize wellness and preventive health. Its services include weight management, hormone replacement therapy, hair loss treatment among many other personalized treatment plans using the latest medical technologies.

A practice located in Illinois, offering a variety of primary care services including routine laboratory testing, vaccinations, and diabetes management, with a unique patient-centered approach to treating hypertension, COPD, and other chronic diseases.

A practice in Illinois with a focus on preventive care, diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions and disease through the lens of longevity. Its providers take a science-based approach to helping their patients stay healthy for longer.

South

A practice in Texas, that employs concierge-level of care personalized for the patient and offers a holistic medicine approach. This practice emphasizes prevention, reduction of hospital admissions and high levels of patient satisfaction, which align closely with Cardio Diagnostic’s approach to risk identification and early detection.

A practice in Florida that emphasizes a functional medicine approach to whole-body healing, understanding the root cause of imbalance rather than merely managing symptoms. Its providers are health experts and coaches that help patients manage chronic conditions including inflammation, hypertension, GI issues, and hormonal imbalances.

West

A Precision Medicine practice in California, that incorporates individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle when considering the appropriate care plan for a patient. Cardio Diagnostics’ epigenetics tests are a perfect complement to the practice that emphasizes both the prevention and precision management of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Northeast

A practice in Connecticut led by a leading longevity provider in the areas of internal medicine, sports medicine and concierge medicine, that is a pioneer in the field of applied clinical genomics.

By integrating Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ into their practices, providers can leverage the Company’s advanced genetic and epigenetic testing technology to obtain actionable insights into coronary heart disease, heart attack risk and help guide personalized treatment plans for their patients. Ultimately, these solutions can help address the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease across various patient demographics.

The addition of these new provider partners underscores the growing adoption of Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions across a wide variety of clinical settings. As providers nationwide continue to recognize the value of Precision Cardiovascular Medicine, the Company’s innovative tests are becoming essential tools in managing heart health more effectively.

“We continue to make meaningful strides in our mission to enable providers with actionable clinical intelligence that goes beyond proxy biomarkers such as cholesterol,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “By equipping practices with our Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ tests, we’re enhancing patient care, driving better outcomes, and making Precision Cardiovascular Medicine more accessible.”

Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions uniquely combine epigenetics, genetics and AI to provide deep insights into heart disease risk, status and their drivers. With coronary heart disease remaining the leading cause of death globally, these tools are crucial for both early detection and ongoing management.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.CDIO.AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended in December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the period ended in September 30, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

