Cancer Research Institute Launches Transformative AI-Driven Immuno-Oncology Initiative Powered by 10x Genomics Technology

Multi-phase initiative will generate single cell and spatial data from over 20,000 samples across leading immuno-oncology laboratories to map the immune landscape of cancer and drive the next generation of immunotherapies and vaccine discovery

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc . (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced a collaboration with the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) to advance the frontiers of immuno-oncology through high-resolution molecular data and AI. The multi-phase project will combine 10x's Chromium single cell and Xenium spatial platforms with advanced AI to build one of the world's most comprehensive translational and preclinical immuno-oncology datasets, spanning more than 20,000 samples, to reveal how the immune system recognizes and responds to cancer and to inform smarter treatment and prevention strategies for the future.

The initiative will begin with a pilot phase, supported by leading researchers at some of the world's top immuno-oncology laboratories, including John Wherry, Ph.D. (University of Pennsylvania), Ansuman Satpathy, M.D., Ph.D. (Stanford University) and Andrea Schietinger, Ph.D. (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center). Together, they intend to generate approximately 3,000 samples and analyze them using 10x's Chromium and Xenium platforms, which were selected for this project because they enable generation of large-scale, high-quality datasets with the resolution, consistency and throughput required for AI-driven immuno-oncology analyses. These pilot datasets will be used to benchmark early AI models and determine which cellular and microenvironmental features are most predictive in preclinical settings.

Following the pilot, the full project phase will expand to a broader network of laboratories, dramatically increasing the scale of sample generation across sites. To support this scale, CRI will incorporate 10x's Chromium Flex single cell assay, purpose-built for ultra high-throughput studies, to profile more than 500 million cells.

CRI will use this integrated dataset to uncover mechanisms of immune response and resistance, refine and improve existing immuno-oncology treatments, identify opportunities for new therapeutic strategies and lay the groundwork for future vaccine discovery. Together, this work will deepen understanding of how to more effectively harness the immune system to prevent and treat cancer.

"At CRI, we've long focused on the three pillars of People, Biology, and Data. Now, with 10x Genomics, we're further delivering on our vision for Data by building the kind of high-resolution immune atlas that can redefine how cancer is prevented and treated. This collaboration brings 10x's extraordinary platforms together with CRI's singular mission and global research community to create insights that simply wouldn't exist otherwise," said Alicia Zhou, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer of CRI.

"From the very beginning of 10x, we believed that deeply understanding biology at its most fundamental levels - cell by cell, in spatial context and at massive scale - would unlock breakthroughs that would transform human health," said Serge Saxonov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of 10x Genomics. "Progress in immuno-oncology requires deciphering the mechanisms that shape therapeutic response. Partnering with CRI allows us to map these immune behaviors in unprecedented detail and build the scientific foundation for the next generation of immunotherapies and vaccines, bringing us closer to a future where cancer can become a thing of the past."

This initiative builds on CRI's long-standing approach of funding, connecting and accelerating immunotherapy discovery, from foundational biology to translational science and clinical application. It also further extends CRI's legacy of leadership in the field, including support for the studies that led to the HPV vaccine Gardasil®, one of the first cancer-preventive vaccines, and represents the next evolution of CRI's mission of a world immune to cancer by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

About CRI

The Cancer Research Institute, established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes five Nobel laureates and 35 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $560 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world's leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. Learn more at cancerresearch.org.

