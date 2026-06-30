Canada approves first generic semaglutide for weight loss

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Health Canada authorized a first generic semaglutide injection for weight loss. Health Canada is currently reviewing six other submissions for generic semaglutide by different companies. The department expects to make regulatory decisions on more of these submissions in the coming weeks and months.

The semaglutide injection submission, known as Svemia, filed by Canadian-based Apotex is a generic version of the brand name drug Wegovy. Health Canada authorized the drug after a thorough review of evidence provided by the company demonstrated that the drug meets Health Canada's criteria for safety, efficacy and quality for generic drugs. This semaglutide injection is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of patients 12 years and over, as a supplement to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management.

The generic versions of semaglutide are complex synthetic products that are pharmaceutically equivalent to the brand name biologic drug. Health Canada's review ensures that differences between these products do not affect the safety, efficacy, or quality of the drug. The availability of generic drugs is expected to have a positive impact in Canada, including potential cost savings for patients and the healthcare system.

As it does with all drugs authorized in Canada, Health Canada will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of all generic semaglutide products. Should any unexpected safety or effectiveness concerns arise, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Quick facts

This is the third generic semaglutide product approved by Health Canada.

Apotex is a Canadian-based global pharmaceutical company specializing in producing and distributing generic drugs. On May 1, 2026

On April 28, 2026

Health Canada's review target for generic drug submissions is shorter than many international regulators.

In Canada, many generic medication are 45 to 90% cheaper than the brand name versions.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)