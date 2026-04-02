Caliway Selected to Present Preclinical Data on CBL-514 in Combination with GLP-1R Therapy at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

Preclinical research on Caliway's fat reduction drug candidate CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies has been selected for presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions.

The presentation will be delivered by W. Timothy Garvey, MD, a globally recognized authority in obesity and metabolic medicine and a scientific advisor to Caliway.

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions is one of the world's largest and most influential scientific meetings in diabetes and obesity, and the American Diabetes Association's Standards of Care are widely regarded as a global clinical standard.

are widely regarded as a global clinical standard. Selection for presentation at the American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions, one of the leading flagship scientific meetings in diabetes, obesity, and metabolism, reflects the research direction and application potential of CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, and has gained strong recognition from international experts in metabolism.

Caliway also plans to engage face-to-face with global experts, academics, and multinational pharmaceutical companies during the meeting to further strengthen its global strategic development.

TAIPEI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (TWSE: 6919), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative small-molecule therapies in aesthetic medicine, metabolic diseases, and other unmet medical needs, announced that the latest preclinical data on its first-in-class large-area localized fat reduction drug candidate, CBL-514, in combination with GLP-1R-based therapies, has been selected for presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association®(ADA), one of the leading flagship scientific meetings in diabetes, obesity, and metabolism worldwide. Caliway's research has also been selected for presentation at both ECO, the European Congress on Obesity, and the ADA's two premier scientific meetings in obesity and metabolism in Europe and the United States. This highlights the research direction of CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies, including its potential complementary value in metabolic parameters, and reflects strong recognition and attention from international experts in metabolism.

The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions will be held from June 5 to June 8, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. The presentation will be delivered by W. Timothy Garvey, MD, a globally recognized authority in obesity and metabolic medicine and a scientific advisor to Caliway. Dr. Garvey is Professor of Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He has long been engaged in the fields of obesity, metabolic disease, and cardiometabolic risk, and has made important contributions to multiple U.S. clinical guidelines related to obesity and metabolism. He is highly regarded in the global weight management field. In addition, Dr. Garvey has also been invited to serve as a scientific advisor to multiple multinational pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. His role as the presenter further enhances Caliway's visibility and representation as it expands from localized fat reduction into the global obesity and metabolic medicine field.

The title of the selected abstract is:

"Combination of Tirzepatide with CBL-514 an Adipocyte-Apoptosis Agent Improves Weight Loss Durability and Adipose Tissue Remodeling in Diet-Induced Obese Rats."

The ADA is an internationally authoritative non-profit medical organization. Its annual Standards of Care in Diabetes are widely regarded as a global clinical standard. The ADA Scientific Sessions is also one of the world's largest and most influential scientific meetings in diabetes, bringing together more than 12,000 researchers and clinicians, including physicians, nurses, endocrinologists, cardiologists, registered dietitian nutritionists, and others. It serves as a premier global platform for presenting cutting-edge basic research and new drug development progress.

Vivian Ling, CEO of Caliway, stated, "The selection of Caliway's research on CBL-514 in combination with GLP-1R-based weight-loss therapies for presentation at one of the world's largest medical meetings in obesity and diabetes, with a globally influential KOL such as Dr. Garvey serving as the presenter, reflects continued recognition of the Company's research direction in obesity and metabolism by the global professional community. It also highlights the potential value and international competitiveness of CBL-514 in key focus areas of global obesity medicine, including improving weight-loss durability and optimizing adipose tissue remodeling."

In addition to presenting the latest scientific progress at the meeting, Caliway will also actively take this opportunity to meet face-to-face with global experts in obesity and metabolism, as well as multinational pharmaceutical companies, to further expand and deepen the global development strategy and collaboration opportunities for CBL-514.

About CBL-514



CBL-514, a 505(b)(1) and first-in-class small-molecule drug developed by Caliway, is the world's first injectable lipolysis drug that induces adipocyte apoptosis to reduce subcutaneous fat in targeted areas with no systemic safety risks identified and good tolerability.

To date, 10 clinical trials with a total of 544 subjects have been completed with all efficacy and safety endpoints met.

CBL-514 is being developed across multiple indications, including reduction of subcutaneous fat (non-surgical localized fat reduction) and moderate-to-severe cellulite. CBL-514D, the same active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) but under different formulation, is being studied for additional indications such as Dercum's disease and more.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals



Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to breakthrough drug discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutics. Listed on the Taiwan Exchange (TWSE-6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine and other diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.caliwaybiopharma.com/en/

Media Contact



ir@caliwaybiopharma.com

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