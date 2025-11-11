Calidi Biotherapeutics Presents New Data on its Therapeutic Lead, CLD-401, at the 2025 SITC Annual Meeting and Holds Its First Investor Day at SITC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of systemically delivered, targeted genetic medicines, presented new data on its first therapeutic candidate from its RedTail platform, CLD-401, at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

CLD-401 is a tumor-tropic oncolytic virus designed to home to metastatic sites after systemic administration, replicate only in tumors cells, induce an immune priming event at the tumor site, and express high levels of IL-15 superagonist, a potent cytokine that induces NK and T-cell responses to the tumor, in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

“Our latest data demonstrate that in our syngeneic murine models, our RedTail platform is protected from immune clearance after systemic administration and can find and specifically replicate in tumor cells at metastatic sites,” said Antonio F. Santidrian, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Technical Operations at Calidi. “The data also demonstrate that the platform can effectively express genetic medicines at the tumor site in concentrations that are similar to what is achievable with localized dosing while avoiding systemic exposure.”

“In our syngeneic models, we are demonstrating levels of IL-15 superagonist in the tumor microenvironment after systemic administration that are comparable to levels seen with intrathecal administration of Anktiva in the bladder,” added Eric Poma, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. “The level of IL-15 superagonist in serum or organs in these models is several orders of magnitude lower than what is expressed in the tumor. We believe this represents an unprecedented level of targeted genetic medicine delivery and expression.”

Link to SITC poster https://www.calidibio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-SITC-Calidi-CLD-401.pdf

Calidi is currently conducting IND-enabling studies for CLD-401 and anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of 2026. The Company is also actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate clinical development and broaden the impact of its RedTail platform.

In addition to the data presented, Calidi also held an investor day featuring members of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Dimitri Zamarin, a world-renowned expert in virotherapy, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Dr John Wrangle, a thoracic medical oncologist with pioneering clinical work on IL-15 superagonist in patients, at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Both investigators spoke on the promise and differentiation of CLD-401 and the RedTail platform.

Link to Investor Day at SITC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGqtE6-kgmM

About Calidi

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company’s proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent genetic medicine(s) to metastatic locations.

CLD-401, the lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com or view Calidi’s Corporate Presentation here.

Forward-Looking Statements

