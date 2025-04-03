Cagent Vascular and 3comma Medical Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand International Distribution of Serranator Product Family in EU and MENA Regions

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CLI--Cagent Vascular, Inc., the exclusive developer of serration technology for vessel dilation in endovascular interventions, today announced its strategic partnership with 3comma Medical GmbH, a commercial services firm that specializes in bringing innovative medical device products to international markets. Under this collaboration, 3comma will serve as the exclusive international (OUS) distributor in EU and MENA regions for Cagent Vascular, leveraging its extensive network, industry expertise, and market insights to expedite the adoption of the Serranator® PTA Serration Balloon Product Family. This expansion builds upon the company’s commercial success and growth in the US market. The Serranator is a groundbreaking therapy for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and chronic limb threatening ischemia (CLTI).





“We are excited to join forces with 3comma to accelerate adoption in international markets,” said Paul Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer of Cagent Vascular. “Partnering with 3comma marks an exciting step forward in expanding global access to the Serranator portfolio and delivering cutting-edge solutions to patients around the world. 3comma’s deep commercial experience with peripheral vascular products and quality service will strengthen our commercial efforts to ensure we maximize growth opportunities and rapidly scale our presence to match international demand.” Mr. Wilson added, “We’re especially excited to make Serranator more accessible to physicians, providing them with a better tool to enhance patient care and drive improved outcomes. "

Marc Paris, CEO and Managing Partner of 3comma, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Cagent Vascular and bring Serranator to physicians worldwide. Cagent’s commitment to delivering high-quality products for the treatment of PAD and CLTI will be a valuable addition to the institutions we serve. By combining our comprehensive distribution capabilities with Cagent’s innovative offerings, we aim to optimize PAD and CLTI treatment across the globe.”

Advancing Vascular Care with Innovative Serration Technology

Cagent Vascular remains committed to advancing vascular care by delivering high-quality, clinically effective solutions that improve patient outcomes. The company’s proprietary serration balloon technology is designed to optimize vessel preparation, enhance arterial expansion, and address challenging lesion morphologies in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

The Serranator® and Serranator SL-PRO™ PTA Serration Balloon Catheters are FDA-cleared, novel balloons using stainless steel micro-serration technology, designed to create linear, interrupted scoring along the endoluminal surface. With 1,000x more point force compared with plain-old balloon angioplasty, serration occurs during slow-and-low balloon inflation and is designed to aid arterial expansion, effectively achieving luminal gain in all lesion morphologies with minimal recoil. By bringing a differentiated approach to vessel preparation, Cagent Vascular continues to support physicians in delivering optimal outcomes for patients with PAD and CLTI.

