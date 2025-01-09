SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

C4 Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2025 | 
WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4T, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:15 pm PST (5:15 pm EST).

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through C4T’s website on the Events & Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com

Massachusetts Events
C4 Therapeutics
