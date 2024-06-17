SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
FDA Review: Amylyx, Sarepta, Sanofi-Regeneron and More
The FDA had a busy week, approving drugs, greenlighting clinical trials and other regulatory activities for Immuneering, Amylyx, Sarepta, Sanofi, and Regeneron and more.
September 30, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avillion Attack Asthma
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
May 20, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
AACR: The Weekend Losers According to Wall Street
Shares fell in several life sciences companies at the close of the market Friday on apparently lackluster early data from their respective research projects. We look into each one below:
April 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
Avilar Debuts to Pioneer Extracellular Protein Degradation
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Genetown
Dana-Farber Adjusts Policy In Light of Conflict of Interest Accusations
This followed a report that found that some trustees had, perhaps, taken advantage of this close connection with startups and research programs for their financial gain.
October 12, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
C4 Therapeutics Aims to Launch EGFR L858R Degrader Into the Clinic in 2022
The company says it plans to file an IND for the candidate, dubbed CFT8919, by the middle of next year.
May 26, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Deals
C4 Therapeutics Raises $182 Million in Upsized IPO
Company stock began trading on the Nasdaq this morning under the ticker symbol CCCC. The upsized IPO is expected to close Oct. 6.
October 2, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Sept. 11
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 10, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 17
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
July 16, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
C4 Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 1, 2024
 · 
10 min read
News
C4 Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Monotherapy Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of CFT1946 as a Mini Oral Presentation at the ESMO Congress 2024
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
News
C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual UBS Targeted Protein Degradation Day
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
C4 Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
May 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Genetown
C4 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 29, 2024
April 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum
April 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
C4 Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for CFT1946 Highlighting Superior Activity as a Single Agent to Clinically Approved BRAF Inhibitor
April 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
C4 Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Highly Selective Orally Bioavailable BiDAC™ Degraders at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024
March 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
C4 Therapeutics Announces Strategic Discovery Research Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Against Critical Oncogenic Proteins
March 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
C4 Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
February 22, 2024
 · 
13 min read
