Bulletin from the annual general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB on 7 May 2025

Today, on 7 May 2025, the annual general meeting was held in Alligator Bioscience AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on adoption of accounts and distribution of the company's result

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet. The annual general meeting also resolved to distribute the company's result in accordance with the proposal from the board meaning that no dividends are paid and that the accumulated loss of SEK 127,127,801 is carried forward to a new account.

Discharge from liability of the members of the board and the CEO

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the members of the board and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of board members and auditor as well as remuneration for the board members and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee to re-elect Hans-Peter Ostler, Eva Sjökvist Saers and Denise Goode as board members. Hans-Peter Ostler was elected as new Chairman of the board. The previous board members Anders Ekblom and Staffan Encrantz were not available re-election.

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee that remuneration to the board shall be paid with SEK 650,000 to the Chairman of the board of directors and with SEK 300,000 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company. Remuneration for committee work shall be paid with SEK 125,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 50,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

The annual general meeting also resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as the auditor and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with customary norms and approved invoice. PwC has informed that the authorized public accountant Ola Bjärehäll will continue to be appointed as the auditor in charge.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board's remuneration report for the financial year 2024.

Resolution on authorization regarding issues

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to authorize the board, up until the next annual general meeting, at one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions, to resolve to issue new ordinary shares, convertibles and/or warrants with right to convert into and subscribe for ordinary shares respectively. The reason for why a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights should be possible is to enable the company to be able to source working capital, to be able to extend the ownership base with one of more owners of strategic importance, to be able to execute acquisitions of companies or operating assets as well as to enable new issues to industrial partners within the framework of partnerships and alliances. The total number of ordinary shares that may be issued (alternatively be issued through conversion of convertibles and/or exercise of warrants) shall not exceed 20 per cent of the number of outstanding ordinary shares as per the date when the issue authorization is utilized for the first time. In case the authorization is used for an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue shall be made on market terms.

Lund on 7 May 2025

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:45 a.m. CEST on 7 May 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

