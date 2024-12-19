SUBSCRIBE
Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 on February 6, 2025

December 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.


Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Investors and the public can register for the live conference call here. Those unable to register can access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 1-833-816-1116 or international +1 412-317-0705. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on February 6, 2025, through 11:30 a.m. ET on February 20, 2025, by dialing in the U.S. toll free 1-877-344-7529 or international +1 412-317-0088, conference code: 5943651.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

media@bms.com

investor.relations@bms.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Company
