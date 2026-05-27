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Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.



The company will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the session by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news


Contacts

Media:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

New Jersey Events Healthcare
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
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