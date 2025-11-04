Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases New Long-Term and Real-World Data From Cardiovascular Portfolio at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

Multiple real-world analyses and an analysis of long-term extension data reinforce the well-established efficacy and safety profile of Camzyos (mavacamten) in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of data from its cardiovascular portfolio at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place November 7–10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New analyses include results from a long-term extension study and real-world evidence that reinforce how Camzyos (mavacamten) has elevated the standard of treatment for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), as well as data on behalf of the BMS-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration on milvexian.

“Building on our 70-year legacy of cardiovascular innovation, Camzyos has reset the baseline for treating adults with symptomatic oHCM, allowing physicians and patients to move beyond symptom management to a treatment that has consistently demonstrated an ability to significantly reduce obstruction, impact cardiac structure, and improve symptoms,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The new data we are presenting at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025 highlight the consistent and sustained results we’ve seen in our long-term extension study over nearly four years and strengthen the significant body of real-world effectiveness and safety data for Camzyos.”

Currently, Camzyos is approved in more than 50 countries and regions across five continents and has been prescribed by thousands of healthcare providers for tens of thousands of patients. In the U.S. alone, more than 4,000 healthcare professionals have prescribed Camzyos to more than 20,000 patients to date. Camzyos is a standard of care for the treatment of New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III symptomatic oHCM.

Key presentations include:

An analysis of the EXPLORER-LTE cohort of the MAVA Long-Term Extension study evaluating the effect of Camzyos on measures of obstruction, cardiac structure and biomarker levels, analyzed by duration of diagnosis, spanning nearly four years.

on measures of obstruction, cardiac structure and biomarker levels, analyzed by duration of diagnosis, spanning nearly four years. An analysis of patient-level data from the Camzyos Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program nearly three years post-launch, the largest real-world safety cohort to date that includes data for U.S. patients treated with Camzy os, including an analysis evaluating patients with at least two years of follow-up reporting.

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program nearly three years post-launch, the largest real-world safety cohort to date that includes data for U.S. patients treated with os, including an analysis evaluating patients with at least two years of follow-up reporting. A real-world healthcare resource utilization analysis linked to claims and electronic health record data evaluating the impact of Camzyos on the rates of hospitalization and emergency room visits in U.S. patients with symptomatic oHCM.

on the rates of hospitalization and emergency room visits in U.S. patients with symptomatic oHCM. Real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes of Camzyos as a monotherapy, including data from COLLIGO-HCM (an observational study in a racially diverse, global patient population across four continents) and MARVEL-HCM (a U.S. multicenter study conducted at academic and community practices).

as a monotherapy, including data from COLLIGO-HCM (an observational study in a racially diverse, global patient population across four continents) and MARVEL-HCM (a U.S. multicenter study conducted at academic and community practices). Additional analyses of the ODYSSEY-HCM trial of Camzyos in symptomatic non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM) will be presented at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions co-located at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025 and held on November 7, 2025.

Select abstracts by Bristol Myers Squibb and the BMS-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025 can be found below. Complete abstracts may be accessed online here. Visit this page on BMS.com for more information on Bristol Myers Squibb’s scientific approach to and resources on cardiovascular diseases.

Abstract Title Primary Author Type Session Title Date/Time (CT) Camzyos (mavacamten) Impact of mavacamten on the rates of hospitalization and emergency room (ER) visits in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States Owens, A. Moderated digital poster Cutting Edge Cardiomyopathies Clinical Research Saturday, Nov. 8 9:15 AM – 9:20 AM Mavacamten: Real-world experience from 34 months of the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program Desai, M. Moderated digital poster Targeting the Thickened Heart: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapy Saturday, Nov. 8 10:59 AM – 11:04 AM Patient-reported outcomes in patients with symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treated with mavacamten: Real-world observations through week 30 from the COMPASS-HCM study Wang, A. Moderated digital poster Targeting the Thickened Heart: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapy Saturday, Nov. 8 11:06 AM – 11:11 AM Effect of mavacamten treatment by duration of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy diagnosis: Results from the EXPLORER cohort of MAVA-Long-Term Extension study Owens, A. Moderated digital poster Innovation & Precision Medicine in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Monday, Nov. 10 10:45 AM – 10:50 AM Real-world outcomes of mavacamten monotherapy in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: Symptomatic and hemodynamic improvements without increased adverse events Abraham, T. Moderated digital poster Innovation & Precision Medicine in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Monday, Nov. 10 11:13 AM – 11:18 AM Mavacamten monotherapy in real-world patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: Evidence from COLLIGO-HCM Bilen, O. Moderated digital poster Innovation & Precision Medicine in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Monday, Nov. 10 10:52 AM – 10:57 AM Effect of mavacamten on measures of cardiopulmonary exercise testing: An analysis of the ODYSSEY-HCM randomized trial Owens, A. Late-breaking Oral Presentation HCMS.FS Featured Science: HCMS Friday, Nov. 7 6:00 PM – 6:06 PM Effect of selected baseline characteristics and exposure on efficacy and safety of mavacamten: A post-hoc analysis from the ODYSSEY trial Desai, M. Late-breaking Oral Presentation HCMS.FS Featured Science: HCMS Friday, Nov. 7 6:24 PM – 6:30 PM Milvexian – Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration Clinical outcomes associated with FDA-labeled and non-FDA-labeled direct oral anticoagulant dosing in US patients with atrial fibrillation, stratified by gender: A real-world data study Kang, A. Poster presentation Rhythms, Risks, and Reversals: Innovations and Inequities in Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Arrest, and Device-Related Care Saturday, Nov. 8 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

About CAMZYOS® (mavacamten)

CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms, and in the European Union, indicated for the treatment of symptomatic (NYHA, class II-III) oHCM in adult patients. It has also received regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries and regions across five continents. CAMZYOS is a selective, reversible, allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin. CAMZYOS modulates the number of myosin heads that can enter “on actin” (power-generating) states, thus reducing the probability of force-producing (systolic) and residual (diastolic) cross-bridge formation. Excess myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are mechanistic hallmarks of HCM. CAMZYOS shifts the overall myosin population towards an energy-sparing, recruitable, super-relaxed state. In oHCM patients, myosin inhibition with CAMZYOS reduces dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improves cardiac filling pressures. These effects on the heart translate to improvement in symptoms and ability to be active in symptomatic patients with oHCM.

About Milvexian

Milvexian is an investigational oral, highly selective Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, part of a new class of anticoagulants in development aimed at preventing harmful clotting that restricts blood flow (thrombosis) while preserving the normal clotting process (hemostasis). As a result, milvexian could potentially reduce major cardiovascular events due to harmful clotting without significantly increasing the risk of bleeding. It is currently being studied in the Phase 3 Librexia program, the most comprehensive FXIa clinical development program to date, for the prevention and treatment of major thrombotic conditions.

Milvexian is an investigational agent and has not been approved for use in any country, for any indication.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration

Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson, two unsurpassed leaders in cardiovascular care, are determined to close the gap in unmet needs in thrombosis management by overcoming the limits of today’s treatments. The collaboration to develop and commercialize milvexian aims to leverage the combined scientific expertise and world-class commercial capabilities of each company, to improve patient outcomes. The alliance is uniquely equipped to deliver on the promise of FXIa inhibitors and is working diligently to ensure cutting-edge safe and effective treatment options are available for patients.

CAMZYOS U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF HEART FAILURE

CAMZYOS reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with CAMZYOS. Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Interrupt CAMZYOS if LVEF is <50% at any visit or if the patient experiences heart failure symptoms or worsening clinical status.

Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of CAMZYOS is contraindicated with the following:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, CAMZYOS is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the CAMZYOS REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

CAMZYOS is contraindicated with concomitant use of:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Heart Failure

CAMZYOS reduces systolic contraction and can cause heart failure or significantly reduce ventricular function. Patients who experience a serious intercurrent illness (eg, serious infection) or arrhythmia (eg, atrial fibrillation or other uncontrolled tachyarrhythmia) are at greater risk of developing systolic dysfunction and heart failure.

Assess the patient’s clinical status and LVEF prior to and regularly during treatment and adjust the CAMZYOS dose accordingly. New or worsening arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, leg edema, or elevations in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) may be signs and symptoms of heart failure and should also prompt an evaluation of cardiac function.

Asymptomatic LVEF reduction, intercurrent illnesses, and arrhythmias require additional dosing considerations.

Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

CYP450 Drug Interactions Leading to Heart Failure or Loss of Effectiveness

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and CYP3A4 enzymes. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS and drugs that interact with these enzymes may lead to life-threatening drug interactions such as heart failure or loss of effectiveness.

Advise patients of the potential for drug interactions, including with over-the-counter medications (such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or cimetidine). Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant products prior to and during CAMZYOS treatment.

CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program

CAMZYOS is only available through a restricted program called the CAMZYOS REMS Program because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Notable requirements of the CAMZYOS REMS Program include the following:

Prescribers must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program

Patients must enroll in the REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring requirements

Pharmacies must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program and must only dispense to patients who are authorized to receive CAMZYOS

Wholesalers and distributors must only distribute to certified pharmacies

Further information is available at www.CAMZYOSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-833-628-7367.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

CAMZYOS may cause fetal toxicity when administered to a pregnant female, based on animal studies. Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to treatment and advise patients to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, adverse reactions occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly in the CAMZYOS group than in the placebo group were dizziness (27% vs 18%) and syncope (6% vs 2%). There were no new adverse reactions identified in VALOR-HCM.

Effects on Systolic Function

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, mean (SD) resting LVEF was 74% (6) at baseline in both treatment groups. Mean (SD) absolute change from baseline in LVEF was -4% (8) in the CAMZYOS group and 0% (7) in the placebo group over the 30-week treatment period. At Week 38, following an 8-week interruption of trial drug, mean LVEF was similar to baseline for both treatment groups. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, 7 (6%) patients in the CAMZYOS group and 2 (2%) patients in the placebo group experienced reversible reductions in LVEF <50% (median 48%: range 35-49%) while on treatment. In all 7 patients treated with CAMZYOS, LVEF recovered following interruption of CAMZYOS.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Potential for Other Drugs to Affect Plasma Concentrations of CAMZYOS

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and to a lesser extent by CYP3A4 and CYP2C9. Inducers and inhibitors of CYP2C19 and moderate to strong inhibitors or inducers of CYP3A4 may affect the exposures of CAMZYOS.

Impact of Other Drugs on CAMZYOS:

Strong CYP2C19 Inhibitors : Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inducers or Moderate to Strong CYP3A4 Inducers : Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Weak CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy.

: Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy. Moderate CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Discontinuing use of a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor after long-term concomitant use may decrease CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. Initiate CAMZYOS at a starting dosage of 2.5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on a stable therapy with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS and intend to initiate a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Avoid initiation of concomitant moderate CYP2C19 and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on a stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. An increase in dose of CAMZYOS may be needed if the moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or strong inhibitor of CYP3A4 is discontinued after long-term concomitant use. Monitor for new or worsening symptoms. For short-term use (ie, when CAMZYOS dose modification is not feasible), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a strong inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy

Potential for CAMZYOS to Affect Plasma Concentrations of Other Drugs

CAMZYOS is an inducer of CYP3A4, CYP2C9, and CYP2C19. Concomitant use with CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates may reduce plasma concentration of these drugs. Closely monitor when CAMZYOS is used with concomitant CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates unless otherwise recommended in the Prescribing Information.

Certain Combined Hormonal Contraceptives (CHCs): Progestin and ethinyl estradiol are CYP3A4 substrates. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS may decrease exposures of certain progestins, which may lead to contraceptive failure. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS, but if other CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP450 enzyme induction (eg, intrauterine system) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Drugs That Reduce Cardiac Contractility

Expect additive negative inotropic effects of CAMZYOS and other drugs that reduce cardiac contractility. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

If concomitant therapy with a negative inotrope is initiated, or if the dose of a negative inotrope is increased, monitor LVEF closely until stable doses and clinical response have been achieved.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

CAMZYOS may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy. There is a pregnancy safety study for CAMZYOS. If CAMZYOS is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving CAMZYOS or within 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS, healthcare providers should report CAMZYOS exposure by contacting Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 or www.bms.com.

Lactation

The presence of CAMZYOS in human or animal milk, the drug’s effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production are unknown. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for CAMZYOS and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from CAMZYOS or from the underlying maternal condition.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of CAMZYOS. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that milvexian may not receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, whether CAMZYOS (mavacamten) or milvexian, if approved, for such indications described in this release will be commercially successful.

