Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic to Position Claude Enterprise as the Shared Intelligence Platform Across Its Global Operations

The collaboration brings together BMS’ deep scientific expertise and Anthropic's frontier AI to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines

BMS will deploy Claude's agentic capabilities, moving beyond conversational AI, to connect its people, systems and institutional knowledge at enterprise scale

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY, "BMS"), a global biopharmaceutical leader, today announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to deploy Claude across the company's research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions. The collaboration signals a meaningful evolution in how BMS deploys AI, moving beyond conversational tools that have defined the first wave of enterprise adoption, toward agentic capabilities built into the day-to-day workflows and systems that underpin its science and global operations.

BMS will deploy Claude broadly across the company, empowering more than 30,000 employees with advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities. The deployment focuses on three priorities where BMS expects the highest near-term impact:

Accelerating engineering with Claude Code. BMS' engineering and data science teams will leverage Claude Code to speed software and AI development. By standardizing how they build and deploy capabilities across the enterprise, teams can unlock data and expertise long trapped in the disconnected systems that define biopharma today.



Embedding agents into the workflows that move drugs forward. BMS will evaluate the potential for Claude to serve as the agentic layer within priority workflows where AI is already driving impact across the value chain, including: Research: Applying advanced AI reasoning to decades of BMS' proprietary scientific, molecular, and clinical data, further enabling researchers to synthesize, interrogate, and extract predictive insights that accelerate target identification and optimization across oncology, hematology, neuroscience, and immunology.

Applying advanced AI reasoning to decades of BMS' proprietary scientific, molecular, and clinical data, further enabling researchers to synthesize, interrogate, and extract predictive insights that accelerate target identification and optimization across oncology, hematology, neuroscience, and immunology. Drug development: Bringing intelligent automation to the full arc of trial documentation, from drafting clinical study reports and patient safety narratives to supporting regulatory submissions, with the potential to compress the time between data lock and filing.

Bringing intelligent automation to the full arc of trial documentation, from drafting clinical study reports and patient safety narratives to supporting regulatory submissions, with the potential to compress the time between data lock and filing. Manufacturing & quality: Enabling end‑to‑end acceleration across product development and manufacturing, from root‑cause investigation and Corrective and Preventive Action documentation to data‑driven batch release decisions - strengthening quality and compliance, accelerating decision‑making, and delivering medicines to patients faster and more reliably.

Enabling end‑to‑end acceleration across product development and manufacturing, from root‑cause investigation and Corrective and Preventive Action documentation to data‑driven batch release decisions - strengthening quality and compliance, accelerating decision‑making, and delivering medicines to patients faster and more reliably. Commercial & medical affairs: Turning field insights into structured intelligence that enables more personalized and timely engagement with healthcare professionals, helping BMS connect the right information to the right people at the moments that matter most in their practice.



Connecting Claude to the institutional knowledge that lives across BMS. Through secure integrations with the systems and repositories where BMS' scientific, clinical, regulatory, and commercial expertise resides, Claude's agentic capabilities will help connect and activate that knowledge where and when it is most needed, with full enterprise governance and audit controls in place.

The collaboration builds on more than three years of AI investment at BMS, where the company has given employees unlimited access to leading frontier models through a proprietary internal platform. Those investments have established BMS as a leader in AI integration across research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercial functions, and reflect a deliberate multi-vendor strategy that draws on the best capabilities the industry has to offer.

"For more than 160 years, BMS has pushed the boundaries of science to transform patients' lives, and artificial intelligence is the single most powerful opportunity we have to accelerate that mission today," said Greg Meyers, EVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Most enterprise AI stops at the chatbot. The real prize is the untapped value still trapped behind decades of data silos, and this collaboration is how we reach it. Anthropic’s Claude gives us the agentic capabilities, pace of innovation, and security necessary to connect our systems and put that collective knowledge in the hands of every BMS employee to accelerate innovation for patients. The companies that lead the next decade of biopharma will be the ones that learn to operate fundamentally differently with AI, and BMS intends to be one of them."

"By giving employees access to Claude’s agentic capabilities — connected to thousands of data sources across the company — BMS is creating a single intelligence layer that can generate a clinical study report from underlying trial data, surface the right scientific context from decades of internal research, or trace the root cause of a manufacturing deviation in real time,” said Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences, Anthropic. “In a regulated global enterprise, that means medicines reach patients faster — with BMS’ scientific depth and operational rigor accelerated by Claude agents at every step.”

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the strategic agreement with Anthropic. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our actual future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the agreement may not be realized by Bristol Myers Squibb or may take longer to realize than anticipated.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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