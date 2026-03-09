Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Phase 3 Results from the SUCCESSOR-2 Study of Oral Mezigdomide in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Study marks the first positive Phase 3 study for mezigdomide and the second positive Phase 3 study for the Bristol Myers Squibb CELMoD program

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #CELMoD--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced positive interim Phase 3 results from the SUCCESSOR-2 study (NCT05552976). In the trial, oral mezigdomide in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (MeziKd) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone (Kd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Safety findings were consistent with the known profile of mezigdomide and the combination regimen. Patients will continue to be followed for survival and safety.

“We are excited by these results, which underscore Bristol Myers Squibb’s leadership in treating multiple myeloma and our unwavering commitment to patients living with this persistent and challenging disease,” said Cristian Massacesi, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development at Bristol Myers Squibb. “Importantly, these findings reinforce the value of our CELMoD program and our targeted protein degradation platform, and strengthen our confidence in bringing forward effective, accessible oral treatment options for patients with difficult-to-treat blood cancers and potentially beyond.”

“While treatment advances have been meaningful, far too many patients with multiple myeloma still relapse or stop responding—making the need for new options urgent,” said Paul Richardson, MD, Director of Clinical Research and Clinical Program Leader at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and RJ Corman Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. “These data underscore the potential of MeziKd as an oral regimen that could address a key unmet need for patients previously exposed to anti-CD38 and lenalidomide.”

“It is important for patients to have treatment options that offer enduring disease control,” said Meletios-A. (Thanos) Dimopoulos, MD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Clinical Therapeutics at Alexandra Hospital, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. “These positive interim data show that adding mezigdomide, a CELMoD specifically optimized for enhanced myeloma cell killing and immune activation compared with IMiD agents, to carfilzomib and dexamethasone may provide clinical benefit in earlier relapse.”

Data from SUCCESSOR-2 will be presented at a future medical meeting and results will be shared with health authorities.

About SUCCESSOR-2

SUCCESSOR-2 (NCT05552976) is an inferential, seamless Phase 2/3, multicenter, randomized, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of mezigdomide in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (MeziKd) versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 portion is progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), time to progression (TTP), time to next treatment (TTNT), minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity, and health-related quality of life (HR-QoL).

About Targeted Protein Degradation and Novel CELMoD Agents

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is a differentiated research platform at Bristol Myers Squibb built on more than two decades of scientific expertise, providing new avenues to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins that were previously considered "undruggable.” BMS is the only company that has successfully developed and commercialized protein degrader agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These agents, known as immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), helped establish the current standard of care in the treatment of this disease, which remains without a cure. BMS is building on this foundation with several investigational protein degraders in clinical trials, leveraging three different modalities including CELMoD agents, ligand-directed degraders (LDDs), and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs). This three-pronged approach enables matching the right therapeutic modality to a molecular mechanism of action to modulate targets most effectively and ultimately provide more opportunities for potential breakthroughs that may offer meaningful new options for patients across a broad range of diseases, in and beyond hematology and oncology. Learn more about the science behind TPD at Bristol Myers Squibb here.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, and that mezigdomide in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (MeziKd) may not receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such combination treatment for such indication will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

