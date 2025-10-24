Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Although it seems like science fiction, we may one day be able to grow replacement organs and tissues. For that and more reach news, continue reading.
Researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute looked deeper into a non-coding portion of the human genome, uncovering mechanisms that might drive or suppress cancer development.
Two new biotech companies launched today: NextRNA to focus on non-coding RNA technology, and Pathalys, with a clinic-ready licensed compound and plans to enter Phase III trials.
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf to reprise his role at the agency’s helm.
David Livingston, a giant in oncology research known for his significant contributions to translational cancer research, unexpectedly died. He was 80.
This followed a report that found that some trustees had, perhaps, taken advantage of this close connection with startups and research programs for their financial gain.
The FDA awarded a number of designations for Takeda’s candidate drug EXKIVITY in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
The approval was built on data from the Phase III ASPEN trial that compared Brukinsa to ibrutinib in a total of 201 patients. Here’s more about the drug.
