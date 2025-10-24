SUBSCRIBE
Image courtesy of Getty Photos
Research Roundup: Science One Step Closer to Growing Organs in a Dish
Although it seems like science fiction, we may one day be able to grow replacement organs and tissues. For that and more reach news, continue reading.
June 16, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Researchers Link Mutations in Long Neglected Non-Coding Genome to Cancer
Researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute looked deeper into a non-coding portion of the human genome, uncovering mechanisms that might drive or suppress cancer development.
June 14, 2022
2 min read
Jazmine Colatriano, M.S.
Drug Development
New Launches Focus On Non-Coding RNAs and Chronic Kidney Disease
Two new biotech companies launched today: NextRNA to focus on non-coding RNA technology, and Pathalys, with a clinic-ready licensed compound and plans to enter Phase III trials.
March 1, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Former Scripps and Humira Leader Richard Lerner Passes Away
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
December 7, 2021
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Biden Nominates Robert Califf to Lead FDA at Critical Juncture
President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf to reprise his role at the agency’s helm.
November 12, 2021
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
The great contributor to the transitional cancer s
Business
Dana-Farber: Cancer Research Giant David Livingston Has Died
David Livingston, a giant in oncology research known for his significant contributions to translational cancer research, unexpectedly died. He was 80.
October 20, 2021
3 min read
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Genetown
Dana-Farber Adjusts Policy In Light of Conflict of Interest Accusations
This followed a report that found that some trustees had, perhaps, taken advantage of this close connection with startups and research programs for their financial gain.
October 12, 2021
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images
FDA
Takeda Racks Up Designations for Rare Lung Cancer Drug
The FDA awarded a number of designations for Takeda’s candidate drug EXKIVITY in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
September 16, 2021
3 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
FDA gave green signal to Beigene's Brukinsa after
Drug Development
FDA Greenlights BeiGene’s Brukinsa for Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia
The approval was built on data from the Phase III ASPEN trial that compared Brukinsa to ibrutinib in a total of 201 patients. Here’s more about the drug.
September 2, 2021
3 min read
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Red Queen Therapeutics Announces Expanded Licensing Agreement, Progress in Its Pan-Influenza Program
December 3, 2024
4 min read
invIOs raises €8.2 million in a Series A to finance pipeline progress in immuno-oncology
October 15, 2024
4 min read
Pharm Country
Grant Awarded to Identify New Druggable Targets in Gastroesophageal Cancer
January 30, 2024
2 min read
Genetown
invIOs and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute start collaboration to study novel small molecule INV501 for treatment of glioblastoma
November 9, 2023
5 min read
Genetown
Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Celebrates 75 years of Progress and Impact on May 22
May 22, 2023
7 min read
Genetown
Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute collaborating with BEEAH Group to advise on a new, patient-centered health care system
May 12, 2023
6 min read
Business
Hillstream BioPharma Signs an Exclusive Option Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Anti-MUC1-C Agents for Drug Resistant Cancers
January 31, 2023
5 min read
Genetown
Harbour BioMed and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Collaborate to Advance Novel Biotherapies for Cancer Treatment
June 16, 2021
3 min read
Genetown
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Announces $2 Billion Fundraising Campaign to Defy Cancer
May 17, 2021
6 min read
Pharm Country
JNCCN: New Evidence on Need to Address Muscle Health among Patients with Cancer
March 9, 2021
5 min read
