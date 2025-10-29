SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BridgeBio to Report Phase 3 Results for Encaleret in ADH1 CALIBRATE Study on Wednesday, October 29th

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced plans to release topline results of the autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) CALIBRATE Phase 3 trial before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2025. Members of management will host a conference call to discuss the data at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the live webcast for BridgeBio's calls, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
contact@bridgebio.com  
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com


Northern California Data Phase III Events
BridgeBio LLC
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 26 July 2024. View of leading global biotechnology company Biogen office exterior banner logo sign, Biotech industry
Autoimmune disease
Biogen Seeks To Stand Out in Lupus With New Anti-CD40L Data
October 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Vaccines
Moderna Scraps CMV Vaccine After Phase III Fail
October 23, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Unhappy young woman feel lonely abandoned in crowd suffer from communication lack. Upset girl struggle with depression or mental disorder. Psychological problem. Flat vector illustration.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Neuphoria’s Social Anxiety Drug Flunks Late-Stage Trial
October 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration showing businessman trying to create his own road
Cancer
Exelixis’ Kinase Blocker Sets ‘New Survival Bar’ in Third-Line Colorectal Cancer, Opening Road to FDA
October 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac