BridgeBio to Present New Data on the Impact of Oral Infigratinib on Medical Complications in Achondroplasia at the Annual ESPE Meeting 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that one late-breaking oral presentation on the impact of oral infigratinib on medical complications in achondroplasia from PROPEL 3 will be shared at the Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting 2026, taking place in Marseille, France on September 8-10, 2026.

In addition to the late-breaking oral presentation, two posters and one eposter will be shared on longer-term data for oral infigratinib in achondroplasia, PROPEL I&T–an ongoing Phase 2/2b study in children under 3 years old with achondroplasia, and qualitative research on the impacts of hypochondroplasia.

BridgeBio is committed to exploring the potential of oral infigratinib on wider medical and functional impacts of achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia and other skeletal dysplasia conditions, which hold significant unmet needs for families.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

A Randomized Controlled Trial of Oral Infigratinib in Children with Achondroplasia: Results from the PROPEL 3 Study

Presenter: Julie Hoover-Fong, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University, U.S.

Date: Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 am CEST

Posters:

Longer-Term Efficacy and Safety Results of Infigratinib in Children with Achondroplasia

Presenter: Melita Irving, M.D., Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

PROPEL Infant and Toddler: Study Design and Ongoing Enrollment of a Phase 2/2b Study of Infigratinib in Children under 3 Years Old with Achondroplasia

Presenter: Melita Irving, M.D., Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK



ePoster:

Potential Medical Challenges and Functional Impacts of Hypochondroplasia: Qualitative Interviews with Children and Parents

Presenter: Melita Irving, M.D., Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK



About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is the most common cause of disproportionate short stature, affecting approximately 55,000 people in the U.S. and European Union (EU), including up to 10,000 children and adolescents with open growth plates. Achondroplasia impacts overall health and quality of life, leading to medical complications such as obstructive sleep apnea, middle ear dysfunction, kyphosis, and spinal stenosis. The condition is uniformly caused by an activating variant in FGFR3.

About Oral Infigratinib

Oral infigratinib is an investigational small molecule designed to inhibit FGFR3 signaling and target skeletal dysplasias, including achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia, at their source. Overactivating FGFR3 pathogenic variants drive downstream MAPK and STAT1 signaling that aberrates growth plate development, thereby causing disproportionate short stature and the potential for serious health complications. Oral infigratinib improves bone growth by decreasing the overactivity of FGFR3.

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications

contact@bridgebio.com

(650) 789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Kristen Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations

ir@bridgebio.com