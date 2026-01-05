SUBSCRIBE
BridgeBio to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Neil Kumar, Ph.D., will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 12 at 7:30 am PT.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
contact@bridgebio.com  
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com

Northern California Events
BridgeBio LLC
