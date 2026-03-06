SUBSCRIBE
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

March 5, 2026 | 
PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) for the year ended July 31, 2025 held on March 5, 2026 (the “Meeting”). A total of 48.31% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) were voted at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of all proposed resolutions, consisting of the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, and the election of each of Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Dr. Jane A. Gross, Dr. Rebecca Taub, Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony, and Mr. Martin E. Schmieg as directors of the Company.

Detailed results of the votes in connection with the election of the directors are set out below:

Director  % of Votes For  % of Votes Withheld
Dr. William V. Williams  97.38%  2.62%
Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko  97.92%  2.08%
Dr. Jane A. Gross  97.36%  2.64%
Dr. Rebecca Taub  97.39%  2.61%
Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony  97.91%  2.09%
Mr. Martin E. Schmieg  97.73%  2.27%
       

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


