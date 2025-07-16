BriaCell Adds Mayo Clinic to Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce the addition of a key clinical site, Mayo Clinic, to its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612) in metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell’s Phase 3 study now has 69 active clinical sites across 15 states, including Mayo Clinic, DHR Health Oncology Institute, Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg, Los Angeles Cancer Network, Manhattan Hematology/Oncology Associates, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Northwestern University, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, and University of Arizona.

“We are very excited to be working with renowned clinical experts at a leading cancer center like Mayo Clinic, who also participated in BriaCell’s Phase 2 study,” stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We strongly believe that our novel immunotherapy has the potential to transform cancer care for patients and their families.”

BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical study is evaluating BriaCell’s lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, plus immune check point inhibitor (CPI) versus physician’s choice in a dvanced metastatic b reast c ancer (Bria-ABC).

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur, comparing the overall survival (OS) in patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen versus those treated with physician’s choice as the primary endpoint. BriaCell recently (ASCO 2025) announced positive Phase 2 survival data in a similar MBC patient population treated with the same Bria-IMT combination regimen. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

