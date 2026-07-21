Brenus Pharma Welcomes New European and Asia-Pacific Life Sciences Investors in Series A Extension

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Brenus Pharma today announced an €11 million ($12.6M) extension to its Series A round, bringing total capital raised since inception to €38 million ($43.5M). This funding reflects strong execution across clinical, regulatory, and business development milestones, de-risking STC-1010 (NCT06934538): lead clinical-stage in-vivo immunotherapy for MSS mCRC, while positioning the company’s proprietary platform for multi-asset expansion.

The round was supported by strong follow-on participation from existing investors, including Angelor, UI Investissement (managing FRAI), Crédit Agricole (CACE Création, CACF Capital Innovation), Noshaq, Orsa (formerly Investsud), BIO JAG, and Bpifrance (through non-dilutive funding). This round also welcomes two new international investors: Sambrinvest, strengthening the company’s European shareholder base, and Korea Omega Investment Corp, marking its first institutional investment from the Asia-Pacific region.

"We couldn't be more confident in our first investment in France. The company combines truly differentiated technology with early clinical validation and team executing at pace. This is exactly the type of European innovation we want to support as we expand our portfolio internationally. We look forward to supporting Brenus as it advances its innovation toward a new treatment for patients with significant unmet medical needs." Dae Kyeong Bae, Senior Vice President at Korea Omega Investment Corp.

"We are proud to welcome international investors who share our vision, and grateful for the continued confidence of our existing backers. This funding will enable us to complete the Phase I program and continue accelerating our in vivo immunotherapy platform by advancing our next drug candidate. I would also like to thank our historical investors for their trust and support," said Paul Bravetti, CEO of Brenus Pharma.

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response adapting to tumor evolution in hard-to-treat solid tumors, where current therapies fall short.

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