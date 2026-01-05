Boston Scientific announces participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and conference call discussing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, in San Francisco. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Ken Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the company will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney and Jon Monson. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 4 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

