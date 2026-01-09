SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Boltz and Pfizer Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Deploy State-of-the-Art Biomolecular AI Foundation Models

January 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Inc. and Boltz, PBC, an applied AI research lab, today announced a strategic collaboration to empower scientists across the company with state-of-the-art biomolecular AI foundation models and generative workflows for small-molecule and biologics design.

Boltz's open-source biomolecular foundation models (Boltz-2, BoltzGen) are very popular AI tools in the pharmaceutical industry for protein design, biomolecular structure prediction, and affinity estimation. The Boltz platform integrates these models with proprietary generative AI workflows, intuitive user interfaces and high-performance compute, making them ready for deployment in preclinical discovery programs.

Under the collaboration, Boltz will refine its latest foundation models on Pfizer's extensive historical data to create state-of-the-art, exclusive models for structure prediction, small-molecule affinity, and biologics design. Additionally, Boltz scientists will work closely with Pfizer's discovery teams to build custom models and workflows for a number of target programs, aiming to accelerate and enhance decision-making in preclinical programs.

Pfizer will retain full ownership of all compounds discovered or developed with the support of the Boltz models and platform.

"Pfizer scientists have been some of the earliest adopters of our open-source models and members of our community – with users across modalities and disease areas," said Gabriele Corso, CEO of Boltz. "This partnership helps us take our platform to a new level in terms of accuracy, performance and integration. We are excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on Pfizer's already world-class preclinical development capabilities."

About Boltz

Boltz, PBC is a public-benefit AI research company whose mission is to enable every scientist to reshape biology and create a healthier, more sustainable future. Its state-of-the-art AI models are used by leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies for biomolecular structure prediction, affinity estimation, and generative design across multiple modalities.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boltz-and-pfizer-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-develop-and-deploy-state-of-the-art-biomolecular-ai-foundation-models-302656405.html

SOURCE Boltz PBC

Massachusetts Collaboration Generative AI
Pfizer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Collaboration
Lilly Bulks Up Inflammatory Pipeline With $1.2B Ventyx Buy, InduPro Cancer Pact
January 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward
Layoffs
Biopharmas Axed 47% More Employees Year Over Year
January 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Shanghai.China-Feb.25th 2022: Pfizer company sign on office building. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation
Cancer
Pfizer Searches for Novel Tumor-Selective Antigens With $865M+ Cartography Pact
January 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Two individuals shake hands in front of advanced laboratory equipment, symbolizing a partnership or agreement in the pharmaceutical industry.
Insights
Biotech Investors Bet on a 2026 Rebound as Deal Activity Accelerates
January 7, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker