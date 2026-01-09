Boltz and Pfizer Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Deploy State-of-the-Art Biomolecular AI Foundation Models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Inc. and Boltz, PBC, an applied AI research lab, today announced a strategic collaboration to empower scientists across the company with state-of-the-art biomolecular AI foundation models and generative workflows for small-molecule and biologics design.

Boltz's open-source biomolecular foundation models (Boltz-2, BoltzGen) are very popular AI tools in the pharmaceutical industry for protein design, biomolecular structure prediction, and affinity estimation. The Boltz platform integrates these models with proprietary generative AI workflows, intuitive user interfaces and high-performance compute, making them ready for deployment in preclinical discovery programs.

Under the collaboration, Boltz will refine its latest foundation models on Pfizer's extensive historical data to create state-of-the-art, exclusive models for structure prediction, small-molecule affinity, and biologics design. Additionally, Boltz scientists will work closely with Pfizer's discovery teams to build custom models and workflows for a number of target programs, aiming to accelerate and enhance decision-making in preclinical programs.

Pfizer will retain full ownership of all compounds discovered or developed with the support of the Boltz models and platform.

"Pfizer scientists have been some of the earliest adopters of our open-source models and members of our community – with users across modalities and disease areas," said Gabriele Corso, CEO of Boltz. "This partnership helps us take our platform to a new level in terms of accuracy, performance and integration. We are excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on Pfizer's already world-class preclinical development capabilities."

Boltz, PBC is a public-benefit AI research company whose mission is to enable every scientist to reshape biology and create a healthier, more sustainable future. Its state-of-the-art AI models are used by leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies for biomolecular structure prediction, affinity estimation, and generative design across multiple modalities.

