Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
    Company presentation on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. EST (1:10 p.m. PST)
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
    Participating in 1x1 meetings on Monday, March 10, 2025

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting Dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Matthew DeYoung
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
boltbio@argotpartners.com

Northern California Events
Bolt Biotherapeutics
