Bolt Biotherapeutics was founded in 2015 by Dr. Edgar G. Engleman of Stanford University to expand upon his pioneering work in cancer immunotherapeutics and myeloid biology. Bolt is based in the San Francisco Bay area.

Bolt’s highly qualified management team includes experienced leaders in immuno-oncology drug discovery, development and commercialization. Our goal is to leverage our myeloid biology expertise to discover, develop and commercialize transformative treatments to address key unmet medical needs for patients with cancer.