Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics was founded in 2015 by Dr. Edgar G. Engleman of Stanford University to expand upon his pioneering work in cancer immunotherapeutics and myeloid biology. Bolt is based in the San Francisco Bay area.

Bolt’s highly qualified management team includes experienced leaders in immuno-oncology drug discovery, development and commercialization. Our goal is to leverage our myeloid biology expertise to discover, develop and commercialize transformative treatments to address key unmet medical needs for patients with cancer.

900 Chesapeake Drive Redwood City CA 94063 US
Tel: (650) 665-9295
NEWS
Drug Development
Novel Capabilities of Innovative AntibodyPlus Therapeutics Go Beyond ADCs
Developed initially to deliver cytotoxic payloads to tumors, antibody therapeutics are evolving to provide new, next-generation conjugates and treat various diseases beyond cancer.
December 13, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Bolt Hones in on ISAC programs as Toxicities Claim Preclinical Hopeful
In an effort to extend cash flow through 2025, Bolt Biotherapeutics announced it is shifting its priorities to focus on two immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISAC) programs.
August 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
COVID-19 Changed the Biopharma Industry - and There’s No Going Back
From artificial intelligence breakthroughs to at-home genetic testing, here are some ways COVID-19 has changed the biopharma industry and what we may see in the near future.
March 8, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Deals
Prioritize Programs and Preserve Resources to Weather 2022 Market Volatility
That’s the advice for emerging growth life sciences companies in 2022, according to attorney Frank Rahmani, partner in the global life science and capital markets practice group at Sidley Austin LLP.
February 28, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 3-7
The biopharma industry has started 2022 with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
January 7, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
It’s a New Hybrid World for Biopharma
One constant throughout the conversation is that the industry is at a different stage of adapting to the “new normal.”
September 19, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Bolt’s Recent Collabs Support Goal of Pioneering New Class of Immuno-Oncology Agents
Bolt Biotherapeutics was anything but quiet this summer.
September 13, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Ellen Bombela
Courtesy nitpicker/Shutterstock
Pharm Country
Survey Says Immunotherapy May be Effective for Early-Stage Cancer Treatment
In a recent multinational survey, healthcare providers expressed the belief that immunotherapy will improve outcomes for patients with earlier-stage cancers.
September 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
BioCapital
Money on the Move: February 3-9
The cash just keeps coming for biopharma companies. Here’s a rundown of some of this week’s investment dollar recipients.
February 9, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Results, Announces Strategic Pipeline Prioritization and Changes to Leadership Team
May 14, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 21, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Bolt Biotherapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Study Evaluating BDC-1001 in Patients with HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Previously Treated with Enhertu®
December 5, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
November 9, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Biotech Bay
Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
November 7, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Bolt Biotherapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Trial of BDC-1001 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Nivolumab in HER2-Expressing Tumors at ESMO 2023 Congress
October 23, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 2023 Annual Meeting
October 18, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Bolt Biotherapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of BDC-3042 in Patients with Advanced Cancers
October 17, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present New Clinical Data from Completed Phase 1/2 Dose-Escalation Trial of BDC-1001 in HER2-Expressing Solid Tumors at the ESMO Congress 2023
October 16, 2023
 · 
6 min read
