Bolt Biotherapeutics Provides Update on BDC-4182 and Extends Cash Runway into 2027

Initial clinical data for BDC-4182 Phase 1 dose escalation study now expected in 3Q 2026

Company is implementing a 50% workforce reduction to extend cash runway into 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced an update on the ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study of BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ ISAC clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2, a clinically validated target in oncology. A strong immune response was observed at the initial dose levels and the Company is in the process of modifying the clinical trial protocol to allow for step-up dosing, which has been successfully used commercially for T-cell engagers. BDC-4182 preclinical data supports this approach.

As a result of the update to the clinical trial protocol for BDC-4182, Bolt now expects to report initial clinical data in the third quarter of 2026. To conserve capital and maintain long-term shareholder value, the Company is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 50%, extending its cash runway into 2027.



“I want to sincerely thank all of our colleagues impacted by this decision. Their commitment and valuable contributions have been essential in developing our novel Boltbody™ ISAC technology and these potential new treatment options for patients with cancer,” said Willie Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Amid challenging market conditions, our strategic imperative is the clinical advancement of BDC-4812 and the support of our ISAC collaborations to increase shareholder value. We look forward to continuing our mission and to providing updates on BDC-4812 later next year.”

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-4182 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer. The Company has strategic collaborations with Genmab and Toray built around the Company’s Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology and its expertise in myeloid biology. The Company is seeking to partner its Dectin-2 agonist, BDC-3042, that recently completed a first-in-human Phase 1 dose escalation trial. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

