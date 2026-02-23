Blue Genes Partners with RxSense to Deliver Actionable PGx at the Point of Adjudication

The new partnership will enhance pharmacy benefit decision-making by embedding real-time genetic intelligence into adjudication workflows

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Genes today announced a strategic partnership with RxSense , a leading healthcare technology company delivering innovative pharmacy benefits solutions, to integrate precision medicine insights directly into pharmacy benefit workflows, making pharmacogenomics (PGx) actionable at the point of adjudication. This collaboration will empower pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and plan sponsors to optimize medication decisions in real time, reducing trial-and-error prescribing and improving member outcomes.

Through this partnership, Blue Genes’ PGx capabilities will integrate directly into the RxSense enterprise pharmacy technology platform, enabling genetic insights to inform medication selection during the claims adjudication process. By embedding precision medicine into existing benefit infrastructure, the solution allows prescribers and payers to identify the right medication and dosage earlier—before costly inefficiencies and adverse reactions occur.

“Our mission has always been to make precision medicine practical and scalable,” said Nick Glimcher, CEO of Blue Genes. “We are excited to announce our partnership with RxSense, which will broaden Blue Genes’ reach across more platforms, allowing members to receive pinpointed prescriptions and avoid trial-and-error prescribing. Together, we are helping PBMs and health plans move from reactive cost management to proactive clinical optimization.”

The combined solution will allow PBMs and plan sponsors to:

Reduce avoidable medication switches and therapy failures

Minimize adverse drug reactions linked to genetic variability

Improve member satisfaction through personalized prescribing

Enhance cost efficiency by aligning treatment with genetic compatibility





As prescription drug costs continue to rise, stakeholders are seeking smarter tools to balance financial stewardship with quality care. Embedding PGx insights directly into adjudication workflows ensures that genetic data is not siloed or underutilized, but instead becomes a real-time decision-support mechanism that aligns clinical efficacy with cost control.

“This partnership reflects RxSense’s commitment to advancing innovation in pharmacy benefits,” said Ramzi Yacoub, Pharm.D., Chief Pharmacy Officer at RxSense. “By embedding precision medicine into our enterprise platform, we are strengthening the value of the benefit and enabling more informed medication decisions at the point of adjudication. Integrating pharmacogenomic insights into existing workflows will drive efficiency, reduce avoidable costs, and support a more personalized, outcomes-driven approach to pharmacy benefits.”

Together, Blue Genes and RxSense share a commitment to redefining healthcare with smarter, more efficient solutions that bridge innovation and operational simplicity. By making PGx actionable within established pharmacy benefit infrastructures, Blue Genes and RxSense are setting a new standard for personalized medication management at scale.

About Blue Genes

Blue Genes is a company focused on advancing pharmacogenomics (PGx) to optimize medication outcomes and eliminate trial-and-error prescribing. By translating genetic insights into actionable clinical guidance, Blue Genes enables PBMs, health plans, and healthcare organizations to improve medication effectiveness, reduce adverse events, and enhance cost efficiency. The company’s technology integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare systems, transforming genetic data into practical decision-support tools that improve both patient experience and financial performance.

About RxSense

RxSense® is a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading solutions for pharmacy benefits and prescription savings. RxSense’s transformative enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility, and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, employers, health plans, health systems, third-party administrators, new healthcare and pharmacy entrants, and healthcare technology companies. RxSense has been named among Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers, and Inc’s Best in Business. For more information, visit rxsense.com.

Media Contacts

Nick Glimcher

CEO, BlueGenes

nick@gtilaboratories.com