Pharmacy benefit managers
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Executives from the three largest pharmacy benefit manager companies testified Tuesday before Congress that rising drug prices in the U.S. are due to pharma companies taking advantage of market exclusivities and excessive charges.
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
The Federal Trade Commission criticized the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers this week, but drugmakers are also at fault for the high costs of medicines.
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday issued an interim report on the top pharmacy benefit managers, showing that they are generating massive profit at the expense of patients by inflating prescription drug costs.
As insulin prices skyrocket, pharmas and PBMs faced pointed critique from the Senate HELP Committee, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
The vote came just over one week after the FTC announced it would probe claims regarding the role the middlemen play in determining retail prices of prescription drugs.
The report from the state’s Health Policy Commission reveals state spending on prescription drugs nearly doubled from $1.1 billion to $1.9 billion over a five year period.
Representatives from five of the nation’s biggest pharmacy benefits manager companies faced members of Congress on Tuesday as lawmakers continue to press pharma players on the high costs of prescription drugs in the United States.
Representatives from Cigna, CVS, OptumRx, Prime Therapeutics and Humana will meet with Congress regarding prescription drug prices.