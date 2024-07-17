SUBSCRIBE
Pharmacy benefit managers

External view of the U.S. Capitol Building
PBM Execs Point Fingers at Pharma Industry in House Hearing on Rising Drug Prices
Executives from the three largest pharmacy benefit manager companies testified Tuesday before Congress that rising drug prices in the U.S. are due to pharma companies taking advantage of market exclusivities and excessive charges.
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
July 19, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
PBMs and Big Pharma Play Blame Game for Inflated Prescription Drug Prices
The Federal Trade Commission criticized the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers this week, but drugmakers are also at fault for the high costs of medicines.
July 12, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Patents
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reduce Big Pharma Patent Thickets, Increase Competition
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
July 12, 2024
1 min read
Tristan Manalac
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
July 11, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Policy
PBMs ‘Wield Enormous Power’ Over Patient Access to Affordable Drugs: FTC
The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday issued an interim report on the top pharmacy benefit managers, showing that they are generating massive profit at the expense of patients by inflating prescription drug costs.

July 9, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
FDA
Pharma, PBMs Blame Each Other Under Intense Scrutiny from Sanders’ Health Committee
As insulin prices skyrocket, pharmas and PBMs faced pointed critique from the Senate HELP Committee, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
May 11, 2023
4 min read
Lisa Munger
Policy
FTC Unanimously Agrees to Keep Close Eye on PBMs, Higher Drug Costs
The vote came just over one week after the FTC announced it would probe claims regarding the role the middlemen play in determining retail prices of prescription drugs.
June 17, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
States Call for Transparency From PBMs Following Report About Spread Pricing
The report from the state’s Health Policy Commission reveals state spending on prescription drugs nearly doubled from $1.1 billion to $1.9 billion over a five year period.
June 6, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
PBM Executives Face the Senate Over High Drug Price Concerns
Representatives from five of the nation’s biggest pharmacy benefits manager companies faced members of Congress on Tuesday as lawmakers continue to press pharma players on the high costs of prescription drugs in the United States.
April 10, 2019
3 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
PBM Executives to Face the Congressional Hot Seat This Week
Representatives from Cigna, CVS, OptumRx, Prime Therapeutics and Humana will meet with Congress regarding prescription drug prices.
April 8, 2019
3 min read
Alex Keown