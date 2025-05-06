BioSig Enters into an LOI to Merge with Streamex Exchange Corp.

Los Angeles, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to enter into a proposed merger or other business combination (the “Merger”), with Streamex Exchange Corporation (“Streamex”) in an all-stock transaction.

BioSig’s CEO, Anthony Amato added, “This merger represents a transformative opportunity for both our company and our shareholders. By joining forces with Streamex, we are unlocking significant growth potential while continuing to advance our existing business. This partnership will expand our market reach, enhance our capabilities, and create even greater opportunities for driving substantial returns. I am incredibly excited about the promising future ahead for our shareholders.”

Board and Management Changes Post Closing of the Proposed Transaction



Appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex will lead the Company as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors (the “Board”) through its next phase of growth.

Appointment of a new Chairman - Mr. Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Chairman of Streamex will also join as Chairman of the Board. Founder of NexGold Mining Corp. (NEXG-TSX) CEO & Director of Premium Resources, which just recapitalized $67.8M (PREM-TSX)

Current BioSig CEO and Chairman, Anthony Amato will remain on the Board.

Additional Board members to be added post definitive agreement signing.

Strategic Advisor Additions Post Closing of the Proposed Transaction

Mr. Frank Giustra has agreed to join as a Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities. Founder of LionsGate Films (LGF-NYSE, $2B) Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals, (WPM-NYSE, $37B) Founder of GoldCorp, acquired by Newmont (NEM, $57B)

Mr. Mathew August has agreed to join as a Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets. Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners a New York, NY based single family office investment firm and merchant bank Active Venture Capitalist with significant investments within the Defense Tech, FinTech, Aerospace and other diversified industries

Mr. Mitchell Williams has agreed to join as a Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets. Managing Partner of a Private Investment Firm Former Senior Managing Director, Head of Public Markets at Wafra Inc. Former Sole Portfolio Manager of $4+ Billion at Oppenheimer Funds



Proposed Terms of Merger

By signing the Letter of Intent, this potential transaction marks a distinct shift in a positive direction for existing BioSig shareholders.

Immediately after the Merger, the current stockholders of Streamex will own approximately 19.9% of the outstanding Common Stock of the Company and a number of Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), the terms of which are such that after taking into account the conversion of the Preferred Stock, the former stockholders of Streamex will own approximately 75% of the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, with the Company’s current stakeholders owning the remaining equity of the Company.







Forward-Looking Statements

