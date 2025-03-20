BIOQuébec Opens Up to Medtech Companies and Expands Its Representation

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec takes a strategic step forward by extending its network to encompass the entire life sciences and health technologies (LSHT) sector. This evolution strengthens its influence and better reflects the economic impact of this innovative industry.





The integration of medtech marks a significant milestone for BIOQuébec, expanding its scope and solidifying its unifying role. By welcoming these companies, the association fosters synergies, facilitates business opportunities, and drives innovation within Quebec’s ecosystem.

« This expansion is a natural evolution for BIOQuébec, which aims to represent the entire LSHT industry. This transformation allows us to better support our members by increasing collaboration opportunities and accelerating industry growth »,

states Benoît Larose, CEO of BIOQuébec.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, BIOQuébec aligns itself with the standards of major North American associations by adopting a more integrated and inclusive approach. Furthermore, this expansion strengthens connections between local businesses and international stakeholders, facilitating their integration into rapidly evolving markets.

By multiplying opportunities for networking and partnerships, BIOQuébec actively contributes to positioning Quebec as a leading hub for life sciences and health technologies.

Are you a medtech company looking to get involved and explore our many benefits?

Contact Suzanne Dicaire, Director of Business Development at sdicaire@bioquebec.com.

About BIOQuébec

BIOQuébec is a non-profit association entirely funded by its members. It represents nearly 270 companies and organizations active in Quebec’s life sciences and health technologies industry. BIOQuébec serves as the industry’s voice, fosters networking and economic development, and acts as a bridge between the private sector and key stakeholders.

Learn more about BIOQuébec: https://www.bioquebec.com/

Contacts



Benoit Larose,

PDG / CEO

BIOQuébec

blarose@bioquebec.com

514.217.1167