April 28, 2025

News release

BioPorto A/S to host first quarter 2025 earnings webcast for investors

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or the Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today that, in connection with the release of its Interim Report for the first quarter 2025, CFO Niels Høy Nielsen will present financial results for Q1 2025 at a webcast for investors on May 8 at 1:00 PM.

Registration for the presentation is now open, and participants can submit questions in advance. Please register at the following link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/bioporto-praesentation-af-q1-2025

For further information, please contact:

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.