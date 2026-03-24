BioNTech Clinical Data at ELCC 2026 Highlight Potential of Differentiated Late-Stage Portfolio in Lung Cancer

Presentations showcase progress in BioNTech’s late-stage lung cancer programs, reinforcing the potential of the Company’s differentiated portfolio spanning immunomodulators, antibody-drug conjugates, mRNA cancer immunotherapies, and their combinations

Data updates for pumitamig, a PD-L1xVEGF-A bispecific immunomodulator, from three clinical trials conducted in China further strengthen the evidence supporting its previously observed efficacy and safety profile in lung cancer

Results of stage 1 from the global Phase 3 PRESERVE-003 clinical trial of gotistobart showed clinically meaningful survival outcomes and antitumor activity compared to the current standard of care in second-line or later therapy of squamous non-small cell lung cancer

MAINZ, Germany, March 24, 2026 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will present data from its diversified portfolio in the field of lung cancer at the European Lung Cancer Congress (“ELCC”) held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from March 25-28, 2026. The data updates covered in both oral and poster presentations highlight progress across late-stage immunomodulator candidates pumitamig and gotistobart, as well as antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) programs, across various lung cancer subtypes and lines of treatment. BioNTech’s clinical portfolio encompasses both monotherapies and combinations with standard of care treatments, as well as novel-novel combination regimens aimed at delivering differentiated therapeutic profiles for the treatment of patients with lung cancer across all stages of the disease.

“The data we will present at this year’s ELCC further define the potential of our late-stage portfolio in lung cancer. With updates on pumitamig and gotistobart, as well as first clinical data for our HER3-targeted ADC, we continue to advance differentiated treatment approaches across lung cancer settings while building the clinical evidence to guide their further development,” said Prof. Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “Our aim is to offer patients with lung cancer transformative treatment options that help provide meaningful long-term benefit across all stages of the disease.”

Highlights of BioNTech’s lung cancer programs to be presented at ELCC 2026:

Pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) – a bispecific immunomodulator candidate combining PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition and VEGF-A neutralization, developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (“BMS”):

1L ES-SCLC: Updated follow-up data from a single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT05844150 NCT06712355

Updated follow-up data from a single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial ( 1L NSCLC: New findings from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial ( NCT05918445 NCT06712316

New findings from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial ( EGFR-mutant NSCLC: Data from a Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT05756972

Gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) – a tumor microenvironment-selective regulatory T cell depletion candidate targeting CTLA-4 and developed in collaboration with OncoC4, Inc. (“OncoC4”):

2L+ squamous NSCLC: Data from the non-pivotal, dose-confirmation stage 1 portion of the global Phase 3 PRESERVE-003 clinical trial ( NCT05671510

BNT326/YL202 – a HER3-targeted ADC candidate developed in collaboration with MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (“MediLink”):

NSCLC: First clinical data from the NSCLC cohort of a Phase 2 clinical trial with BNT326/YL202 ( NCT06107686 NCT07070232

Lung cancer is among BioNTech’s tumor focus areas, as the Company aims to address the significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of patients with lung cancer. BioNTech is advancing a diversified and robust clinical development approach in lung cancer spanning investigational next-generation immunomodulators, antibody-drug conjugates, mRNA cancer immunotherapies, and their combinations. With 16 ongoing clinical trials across various lung cancer subtypes and lines of treatment, including four ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and five ongoing novel-novel combination trials, BioNTech is focused on developing innovative approaches to address the challenges of lung cancer treatment from early to late-stage conditions.

The abstracts are available on the ELCC Congress website. Click here for further information on BioNTech’s lung cancer portfolio.

Full presentation details:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/Presentation Details Pumitamig First-Line Pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) Monotherapy in PD-L1+ Non-Squamous and Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Data from a Phase 1b/2a Trial in China Abstract #69P

Poster

March 27, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival with Pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) Plus Chemotherapy in Patients With EGFR-Mutated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Following Progression with EGFR TKI in China: Phase 2 Study Results Abstract #21P

Poster

March 27, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET Phase 2 Study of First-Line Pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) Plus Chemotherapy for Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC): Updated Efficacy and Safety Results Abstract #426P

Poster

March 26, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET ROSETTA Lung-01: A Phase 3, Two-Stage Trial of Pumitamig, a PD-L1 × VEGF-A Bispecific Antibody, Plus Chemotherapy Versus Atezolizumab + Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Abstract #439TiP

Poster

March 26, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET ROSETTA Lung-02: A Global Phase 2/3, Randomized, Open-Label Trial of Pumitamig, a PD-L1 × VEGF-A Bispecific Antibody, in Combination with Chemotherapy in Patients (pts) With First-Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Abstract #149TiP

Poster

March 27, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET Gotistobart Anti-Tumor Activity of Gotistobart Compared to Docetaxel in Patients with Metastatic Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sqNSCLC) Progressing on PD-(L)1 Inhibitors: Stage 1 PRESERVE-003 Phase 3 Trial Abstract #3O

Proffered paper session

March 27, 2026; 3:35 – 3:45pm CET BNT326/YL202 First Disclosure of Efficacy and Safety Data for YL202/BNT326 (HER3 ADC) From a Phase 2 Trial in Patients (pts) with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Abstract #11MO

Mini oral session

March 27, 2026; 09:15 – 09:20am CET BNT326-02: A Phase 1b/2 Trial of BNT326/YL202 (HER3 ADC) with Pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Abstract #6147TiP

Poster

March 27, 2026; 1:00 – 2:00pm CET



About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

BioNTech Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioNTech’s research and development programs in oncology, including the targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials; BioNTech’s and its collaborators’ current and future preclinical and clinical trials in oncology, including the bispecific immunomodulator candidate pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) in multiple indications, the investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) in multiple indications, and the HER3-targeted ADC candidate BNT326/YL202 as monotherapy and in combination with pumitamig in NSCLC; the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data across BioNTech’s platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech’s pipeline programs, including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans for initiation or enrollment of clinical trials, or submission for and receipt of product approvals and potential commercialization with respect to BioNTech’s product candidates; the ability of BioNTech’s mRNA technology to demonstrate clinical efficacy outside of BioNTech’s infectious disease platform; and the potential safety and efficacy of BioNTech’s product candidates. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

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You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in BioNTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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